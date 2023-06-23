The ‘Spoon River’ of the imploded submarine

breaking latest news – Five hundred meters further and they would have succeeded in sighting the bow of the Titanic, a real obsession for many of the members of the Titan’s crew. But right there, in a tragic twist of fate, a tragic loss of pressure ended their dreams. Who are the victims of the last voyage of the Titan

The Father and the Son

The family of Shahzada and Suleman Dawood, father and son among the five people who died on the tourist submarine Titan, expressed “deep pain” at their loss. “We extend our deepest condolences to the families of the other passengers on the Titan submarine,” read a statement from Hussain and Kulsum Dawood, Shahzada’s parents.

The 19-year-old Suleman Dawood, who died together with his father and the other three members of the expedition to the Titanic, he was “terrified” of the trip. An aunt of the boy revealed it in an interview published by Nbc News before the wreckage of the submarine was found.

Apparently, the young man had expressed his concerns about the mission to the family and was “not in the mood” but had agreed only because it was important to his father, the billionaire Shahzada Dawood, “obsessed with the Titanic”.

The billionaire explorer

Hamish Harding, the British billionaire who died along with the other four members of the Titanic expedition, “he left doing what he loved“. This is how his family remembered him, who described him as “a living legend” who loved to explore the world and push the limits of what was possible. A father of two, “he was one of a kind and we adored.

He was an avid explorer, whatever the field, who lived life for his family, his business and the next adventure,” reads a family statement. “What he accomplished in his life was truly remarkable and If we can take one small consolation from this tragedy, it’s that we lost him doing what he loved.”

