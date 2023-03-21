TORINO – Derby d’Italia and derby of Roma high voltage, especially after the final whistle of the two matches: the verdict of sports justice arrives on the incandescent weekend that took place between Milan and the capital. The sports judge of Serie A, Gerardo Mastrandrea, handed out a two-match ban on Danilo D’Ambrosio dell’Inter and one a Leandro Paredes from the Juve, expelled at the end of Sunday’s match a San Siro. One day each is instead the sanction decided for the Roma supporters Roger Ibanez e Bryan Cristante and Lazio Adam Marusic, expelled in the Olimpico derby. No provision for the disagreement between the Roma technician, Mourinho, and the president of Lazio, lot.

Il sports judge “with regard to the vulgar and offensive chants, even of a religious nature, which appear to have been directed before and during the match by all the fans crowded in the Curva Nord towards the supporters of the opposing team, and which appear to have been heard in most of the system, will decide no later than 4 April 2023 also in relation to the outcome of the ongoing investigations and having regard to the behavior and collaboration of the Company in the activity of identifying those responsible and inspiring, as well as in preventing the recurrence of similar despicable manifestations“. It can be read in the sports judge’s report regarding the possible sanctions for i anti-Semitic chants during Sunday’s derby between Lazio and Rome. Furthermore “provides that, pending the delay, the Federal Public Prosecutor’s Office provides this Judge with every element useful for the decision, also acquired by those in charge of public order, which emerges from the investigations in progress and from those already started for similar facts“.

One-match disqualification for Coppola (Verona), Izzo (Monza), Maleh (Lecce), Mancini (Roma), Rodrigo Becao (Udinese), Nuytinck (Sampdoria), Nzola (Spezia), Nuhen Perez (Udinese), Pessina (Monza ), Rabiot (Juventus), Walace (Udinese), Umtiti (Lecce). As for the technicians a one-day ban and fine of 15 thousand euros for the Udinese coach, Andrea Sottil “for having, in the 47th minute of the first half, leaving the technical area, vehemently contested a referee’s decision, shouting with an aggressive attitude and reiterating this attitude with the referee who was waiting in front of his dressing room”. A one-day disqualification and fine of 10,000 euros for Nuno Santos (Roma) “for having, in the 44th minute of the first half, getting up from the bench, assumed a threatening attitude towards a player from the opposing team (the Lazio player Pedro, ed), seeking physical contact with him who was unable to due to the intervention of the Fourth Officer, but causing nervousness between the two benches: repeat offender”; it’s a time off for Marco Ianni (Lazio). As regards the fine companies for Inter (8,000 euros), Lazio (6,000), Aatalanta (4,000), Rome (4,000 plus 3,000), Bologna (3,000), Salernitana (2,000) and Udinese (2,000).





