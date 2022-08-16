Viruses and bacteria can survive on surfaces for a long time and, consequently, use this indirect channel to spread. We have always known this, but we have begun to worry about it and to take measures especially during the Covid pandemic. First the use of gloves, then disinfectants for surfaces and hands: solutions which, according to what experts say, lose their effectiveness over time and have a too short duration. At the University of Sydney, however, a new surface spray has been developed that creates a water-repellent layer and prevents viruses and bacteria from staying and surviving. The study was published in Science Advances.

Glasses like smartphones, thousands of microbes on the surface January 26, 2022



How dangerous is contact with surfaces

The usefulness of surface disinfection to limit the spread of the virus was a long-debated issue during the Covid pandemic. What was known is that, without a barrier, coronaviruses can survive on surfaces and remain contagious for up to a week. Other viruses, such as reoviruses, which cause colds or diarrhea, stay on for several weeks and are often responsible for small outbreaks in healthcare facilities or shelters for the elderly and frail people. As for bacteria, however, the contamination of objects and environments plays an important role in the evolution of bacterial strains resistant to antibiotics.

Survival of viruses and likelihood of contagion

However, it must be emphasized that the survival time of viruses on surfaces does not have a direct consequence on the probability of contagion. We also learned this during the pandemic: several studies have been conducted on the danger of this channel of indirect contagion, and today we know that, although it is not negligible, it is still less frequent and probable than direct infection by air or by contact with a sick person.

World hand hygiene day: a fundamental gesture that saves lives of Deborah Amery 05 Maggio 2022



Quantify the effectiveness

Tests conducted by the study authors showed that the water-repellent coating reduced the adhesion of bacteria to surfaces by 99.8%, and that it did not lose effectiveness even if continuously immersed for 9 days in highly concentrated bacterial solutions. Furthermore, the water-repellent mechanism was also functional against viruses, reducing their absorption up to 11 times. To eliminate any trace of these, then, a gentle washing of the coated area was sufficient, while in the case of a steel surface even four washes were not enough.

Here’s how it works

It is sufficient to apply a small amount of spray on the surfaces to generate a film that shields from pathogens in two ways: on the one hand it prevents contamination by creating an air barrier over the coated area, on the other it is capable of killing viruses and bacteria through microscopic materials contained in the layer, and which come into action if it is damaged or immersed in a contaminated liquid for prolonged periods. The coating, which can be compared to a kind of “bulletproof glass” for viruses and bacteria, is made up of a series of very resistant plastic materials and is the only permanent surface layer that has been shown to protect surfaces from contamination .

Safer than normal disinfectants

It is safer both than standard disinfectants, which are becoming less and less effective and require continuous application, and alternatives produced with other materials (for example the silver nanoparticles already used against bacteria) because it has been shown to be more stable and has no effects. harmful collateral. Finally, it is a material compatible with most of the surfaces of houses and public environments, and therefore suitable for use to prevent the spread of viruses and common bacteria in the most at risk places such as elevator buttons, railings of stairs, surfaces in hospitals, nursing homes, schools and restaurants.