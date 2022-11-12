Like waking up after a long hibernation.

The pandemic from Covid has silenced research by diverting all resources towards the construction of vaccines, the choice of drugs and new treatment strategies. The rest, in the world of science and pharmaceuticals, has suffered a natural slowdown. A sort, in fact, of lethargy waiting to be able to return to deal with all the other pathologies and therapeutic innovations. The moment seems to have arrived given the amount of new molecules just announced. For diseases that affect millions of patients worldwide such as cholesterol high, the diabetes, depression and obesity. Medicines with special doses, whether they are two injections a year or a mood-balancing nasal spray, intended for niches of patients who today need new pharmacological tools to have a truly tailor-made treatment.

A little over a month ago, on October 3, theItalian drug agency, approved the reimbursement of Inclisiran (it is an active ingredient and not the trade name) drug produced by the biotech company Novartis for the treatment of hypercholesterolemia. New: it is administered with two subcutaneous injections per year. This is an important step forward because it acts at the root of the problem by increasing the “scavengers” that clean the blood. «This molecule – he explains Pasquale Perrone Filardi, president-elect of the Italian Society of Cardiology – is the forefather of a new class of highly innovative drugs that directly target the root of atherosclerotic disease rather than its symptoms, thanks to a mechanism of action that allows to reduce LDL cholesterol levels or “Bad” not only effectively, but also sustained over time ». Small RNA molecules are used to inhibit the formation of the so-called “bad” cholesterol, directly blocking the genes that increase blood levels.

For the first time in 30 years, people with depression who do not respond to treatment, 300,000 in Italy and 100 million worldwide according toOms, have a cure that can act faster than standard therapies. 30% of patients do not respond effectively to drugs by developing a resistant form of depression. One of the main problems related to the care of depression in fact, the longer the length of time that elapses before the symptoms improve. An interval that can be fatal. The new drug, developed by Janssen, acts on an innovative mechanism that acts quickly and persists even after the end of the treatment. It is a molecule derived from ketamine (Esketamine), approved by the Italian Medicines Agency last April. An Italian study on the nasal spray drug, coordinated by the D’Annunzio University of Chieti and the University of Brescia, was published in the Journal of Affective Disorders. It is a group H drug, that is, used only in the local clinics of the Departments of Mental Health. To be used, therefore, under strict medical supervision and reserved only for forms of depression resistant to treatment.

In addition, a charge of new drugs is on the way against what, Covid apart, the new epidemic is defined: obesity. The Higher Institute of Health reports that this disease affects 11% of 18-69 year olds and 14% of over 65 year olds. To fight theobesityin recent years, in addition to lifestyle changes, specialists have relied on drugs based on agonists (mimic the body’s regulatory molecules) of the GLP-1 receptor (a hormone produced byintestine) who are enriching themselves with new poly-agonists, which use two or three hormone molecules. This class of drugs was born as a treatment for patients with diabetes but the trials also against obesity have given good results. Hormones lower blood sugar after eating, as well as regulate metabolic processes related to digestion. After 72 weeks of treatment, one injection per week, Tirzepatide (non-trade name) resulted in a 20.9% drop in body weight. The medicine, manufactured by Eli Lilly, is not yet available in Italy.

«These pharmacological resources – he explains Paolo SbracciaProfessor of Internal Medicine at the University of Rome Tor Vergata and director of the Complex Operating Unit of Internal Medicine and Obesity Medical Center of the Tor Vergata Polyclinic – currently represent very effective and safe pharmacotherapy solutions for weight loss and its maintenance. It should be remembered that in people with diabetes they significantly reduce cardiovascular risk. What we are experiencing is a very special moment in the history of obesity treatment because drugs with an excellent safety profile are finally available and able to protect against cardiovascular events, from fatty liver, from infertility, and others ” . This is not to say that psychological therapy and, in severe cases, bariatric surgery, will be wiped out.

