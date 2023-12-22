The state is responding to the social consequences of food poverty with project funding amounting to around 800,000 euros

Friday, December 22, 2023, 9:00 a.m

Funding of 350,000 euros was originally planned. However, the number of project applications shows the high demand in the country. The funding amount was therefore increased to 800,000 euros. It will be distributed across 24 projects in 17 districts.



In August of this year, the Ministry of Social Affairs, Health and Integration published a call to promote measures for healthy nutrition and social participation for all. The response was enormous. The aim of the funding is, analogous to the focus of the published social report “Poverty as a nutritional risk in Baden-Württemberg”, to create, increase and strengthen offers that focus on the social function of nutrition. At the same time, healthy eating should also be promoted.

“The increase in food prices over the last year and a half, which is primarily due to the brutal Russian war of aggression against Ukraine, poses immense challenges for people with limited financial means. The projects can help alleviate the suffering in many places in the country. Poverty far too often leads to exclusion and loneliness. “The projects give people who have experienced poverty the opportunity to eat together, cook and learn about healthy eating options,” said Social Minister Manne Lucha on Thursday (December 21) in Stuttgart.

Great willingness to alleviate the social consequences

Chosen projects:

Families and singles of all generations, cultures and origins meet regularly and cook a healthy, delicious and varied lunch together. There are also further offers for knowledge about healthy eating, a favorable lifestyle and help for self-help. Children and young people aged 10 and over learn to prepare a tasty, healthy and inexpensive breakfast and eat it in the community. Their parents receive further training in health courses on various topics relating to healthy nutrition, exercise and hygiene. The aim is to reach families at risk of poverty with a weekly free family stew. After they have “arrived”, they should also be involved in the planning of the dishes and their production. Cooking evenings and nutrition workshops will take place where volunteer migrant health guides will pass on their knowledge, cook together and talk about it. Low-threshold access and participatory approaches are intended to make it possible to strengthen people’s nutritional skills and promote social bonds. In collaboration with schools, students learn and practice nutrition planning, budget-friendly cooking, social interaction and healthy eating habits. At “nature festivals” people on a “small budget” can experience nature: forest bathing, herb hikes, collecting mushrooms and fallen fruit, visiting community gardens, etc. This is coupled with shared meals and information about healthy eating from a wild herb practitioner and nutritionist.

