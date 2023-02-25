FROM OUR REPORTER

MOSCOW – An important piece is now missing from the propaganda furniture. Until recently, Evgenij Prighozin he was the strong man who said the right things. He was the figure to be opposed to the “ministerial bureaucrats” who with their hesitations prevented a rapid advance in Ukraine. Criticisms of him aimed especially at defense chief Sergey Shoigu and the heads of the armed forces resonated loudly in the television studios and were also favorably commented on the pro-government print media, generally less reckless than the evening talk-shows.

After the retreat of the Russian Army from Kherson, the oligarch founder of the Wagner Brigade had become almost a counter-power within the power itself, a personal friend of Vladimir Putin who he criticized the â€œtimidâ€ way in which the Special Military Operation was conducted. He could afford it, given the massive use of his men at the front, which constituted a barrier to the counter-offensive of the Kiev troops. Now, the most controversial statements by the president’s former cook, in reality the former owner of a catering company that supplied the Kremlin, have disappeared from the official media. They no longer appear, they are no longer mentioned. Still, he speaks. On a daily basis, he continues to send messages through his social networks. Except that they no longer reach the general public of deep Russia, the one that feeds only on television and newscasts, and began to consider him a hero of patriotism declined in an increasingly extreme ultranationalism. Prighozin has spent the last ten days attacking the defense ministry, guilty of causing his mercenary group to lack the ammunition necessary to fight. The international media gave ample space to his complaints. In Russia, nothing. Not even the happy ending of the story, with Prighozin announcing the arrival of the coveted supplies, forced to obligingly thank the Â«enemyÂ» Shoigu. As if it didn’t exist. It can’t be a coincidence. And indeed it is not. See also Be careful not to underestimate the loss of nosebleeds because it could be the antechamber of these diseases

Quoting an internal source, the independent news site Verstka recounts how many state media outlets have been instructed not to quote Prighozin’s sentences anymore when they deal with “non-neutral topics”. In turn, the Defense Ministry would have a media campaign against him ready, should it be needed. The only certainty is the disappearance of every poisonous word uttered by the Russian warlord.

The main news agencies, all controlled by the Kremlin, immediately put the silencer on, limiting themselves to reporting their updates on the activity of the Wagner Brigade. “He Minds your business, and goes back to cooking meatballs and spaghetti”. Something has really changed, if the governor of the Sverdlovsk region can afford to respond in this way to the criticisms of one of Russia’s most feared figures who accused him of not giving a proper burial to the Wagner soldiers. A year of a special military operation also leaves its mark in Russia, even in the balance on which Putin’s vertical of power is based. There growing popularity of Prighozin, who almost always spoke on television from the front, or in any case in a combat situation, also placing himself visually as a man of action as opposed to the “office rats”, as he defined them, who sit in Moscow ministries, it can become a problem. In an online interview a few days ago, United Russia MP Oleg Matveychev described the ultranationalists, the war party, as “the biggest internal threat to Putin”. The liberals have all fled, he explained. The semi-official opposition Communists wave the banner of low wages and pensions, which in wartime do not have much of a hold on the electorate. “The turbo-patriots are instead the only real danger to our state.” Their criticisms of the establishment risk undermining Russia’s unity against the external enemy, is the gist of the reasoning. See also Farewell to Ludovica in the gymnasium of the Trecate oratory. Two cities in mourning