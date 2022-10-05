Home Health the state of health of the entrepreneur
The head of the pharmaceutical giant is not well and the daughter has tried to assert the interests of the entrepreneur in the legal seat

The state of health of Francesco Angelini, the head of the pharmaceutical giant that produces Tachipirina among other things, worries his daughter Maria Gioella who asked the Court of Velletri to entrust her father with a support administrator to protect her economic and financial interests. The woman, who in the past accused her half-sister Thea of ​​circumvention of incapacity, would have asked the judges to recognize her father as “incapable to understand and want “ and therefore not being able to manage their own affairs.

