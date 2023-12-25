THE STATE POLICE, TOGETHER WITH THE GIULIA ASSOCIATION, GIVE A SMILE TO THE PEDIATRIC DEPARTMENTS OF THE CONA HOSPITAL

This morning, Tuesday 19 December 2023, the Pediatric Departments of the Cona hospital received a visit from the Police Commissioner of Ferrara, Dr. Salvatore Calabrese – accompanied by volunteers and the President of the Giulia Association, Michele Grassi and by a representative of the State Police of the Ferrara Police Headquarters – who delivered gifts to the children hospitalized in the Paediatrics, Pediatric Surgery and Pediatric Oncohematology Departments.

Dr. Giuliana Fabbri, Sant’Anna Sub-Commissioner of Health, was present to welcome the delegation in the Reception Area of ​​the hospital; the doctor Claudio Vella, Director of the Mother and Child Department; Prof. Agnese Suppiej, Director of Paediatrics, accompanied by some members of the medical and nursing staff of the Pediatric Departments, and Dr. Luca Lavazza, Coordinator of the Hospital Units of the USL Company and the University Hospital Company of Ferrara.

“I would like to thank the Police Commissioner of Ferrara, all the staff of our pediatric departments and the Giulia Association – comments Dr. Fabbri – because every day we can see how the collaboration between hospital, third sector and institutions is always a great resource aimed at the good of our little patients”.

“I thank you all – highlights Dr. Calabrian – for the hospitality you have shown us. It’s a pleasure for us to be here Today to bring this little thought with which we wish to demonstrate our closeness to hospitalized children”.

After the usual greetings, the visit continued in the wards where the gifts (backpacks, paints, rulers, hats, key rings, puzzles and much more) were delivered directly to the beds of the young hospitalized patients.