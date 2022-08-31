The game platform Steam launched Android and iOS mobile programs for users as early as 2012. Although it has all the basic functions that users need, the interface design and functions have not evolved much over the years. A few days ago, Steam finally announced improvements, and its parent company Valve said in its official blog that it would remake the Steam mobile program from scratch.

In the blog, Valve stated that it will launch a small-scale beta test for the new version of the Steam Mobile program from now on. The new version of the program will be developed using a new framework and a modern interface design. Using the mobile app, users can browse the Steam Store, get Steam Guard codes and confirm transactions, while also adding QR Code scan login, smarter message alerts, multi-account login and an improved database.

Since the new version of the program is available for users to try out in the form of Open Beta, Steam users who are interested in early adopters can follow the instructions in the Steam community to participate in the trial. Valve hopes that users can give feedback so that they can make improvements before the official version is released.

Data and image source: Steam

