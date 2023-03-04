Combination skin is a skin type that has characteristics of both dry and oily skinwith different areas of the face that require specific treatments.

The good news is that there are several solutions to keep the healthy combination skin and reduce the appearance of enlarged pores and blemishes.

In this article, we will explore the essential steps of beauty routine for combination skin, providing precise advice on how to cleanse, hydrate and protect combination skin, for a healthy and luminous appearance. If you’re looking for a complete and practical guide to taking care of your combination skin, read on!

How to recognize combination skin

Combination skin is usually a combination of dry and oily skin, and is more pronounced at a younger age.

It’s important to recognize combination skin and take care of it properly.

The main sign by which you can recognize combination skin on your face is having dry cheeks and an oily T-zone (forehead, nose and chin).

This will let you know that it is a combination of two skin types. Combination skin tends to be dry, especially in winter, and becomes shiny quickly in summer.

The different parts of the skin must be treated according to their needs: the T-zone or the décolleté, as opposed to the driest areas such as the cheeks. This doesn’t mean you need twice as many products for your skincare, but you will need to use specific ones for combination skin.

Causes of combination skin

The cause of combination skin lies in one overproduction of the sebaceous glands, in which too much body fat, also called sebum, is produced.

Areas with more oil-producing sebaceous glands glow faster than areas with fewer glands and give that “grease-like” effect.

In fact, the secreted fat has the task of protecting the skin from environmental influences, but its overproduction does not lead to benefits, on the contrary.

Combination skin can result from:

genetic and hereditary factors;

improper skin care;

use of irritating cosmetics.

The irritated skin then tries to defend itself against the influences and produces more protective fat.

The best products for combination skin

If combination skin isn’t extremely pronounced, you don’t need to pay special attention to the respective skin areas, but you can use commercially available products for combination skin.

If the production of sebum, on the other hand, is particularly high, you can mattify the oiliest areas with a delicate facial toner, such as micellar water.

When you cleanse your face, be careful not to irritate your skin too much, rather moisturize it. A Gentle cleansing lotion or a moisturizing cleansing gel are ideal.

Use light, non-greasy day creams. Taking care of combination skin is not easy. Just like oily skin, combination skin tends to develop pimples and blackheads in oily areas and too oily a cream would favor the onset of pimples.

Most beauty brands have face creams specifically tailored for this skin type, designed in such a way that they won’t overwhelm combination skin.

If you have combination skin, only use specially developed care and make-up products for this skin type. They take care of the rather dry parts of the face and just as optimally as the oily ones.

Skincare routine for combination skin

The sincare routine for combination skin must follow these steps:

deep but delicate cleansing; soothing tonic; specific moisturizing face cream; moisturizing eye contour; purifying mask.

Deep but delicate cleansing

Cleaning combination skin is an essential step in skincare. It should be done deeply, yes, but delicatelybecause sensitive skin can react to aggressive cleaning products, with increased sebum production and increase unwanted shine and tendency for breakouts (pimples and blackheads).

Use a mild cleanser with a delicate texture, such as foam, that is also moisturizing.

Tonic with soothing action

After cleansing, use a delicate, soothing tonic with an astringent effect. Toner is the perfect mediator between skin care worlds to hydrate, soothe skin or tighten pores. Your complexion will thank you!

The tonic

refreshes and tones the face;

removes make-up and sebum residues;

provides moisture;

avoids a feeling of tightness in the skin;

optimizes complexion (e.g. calms, mattifies or refines pores).

Use it daily. It only takes 5 seconds to spread it on the skin!

Moisturizing visa cream specific for combination skin

The ideal moisturizer for combination skin should have one light texture and oil-free and refine the complexion. It doesn’t have to be comedogenic, so it doesn’t clog pores or cause pimples or blackheads.

Ingredients that have a positive effect on excessive sebum production ensure a matte complexion.

Choose a light, oil-free texture that is sebum-regulating and non-comedogenic.

Moisturizing eye contour

The eye contour is essential because:

● Reduces eye bags and dark circles;

● Slow down the aging process around the eyes, such as fine lines, crow’s feet and wrinkles;

● Maintains moisture in the eye area and restores firmness and youthful appearance to the eye area.