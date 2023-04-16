The stimulating atmosphere of Capricorn: tomorrow’s horoscope, Monday 17 April

The Blackbeard horoscope of tomorrow, Monday 17 April 2023

Aries. 21/3 – 20/4

Interesting financial prospects, the result of an intuition, to be evaluated with experts. To improve your economic situation, manage your contacts well. Only fear could prove to be an obstacle to reaching the finish line. Do not listen to the voice of doubt.

Tour. 21/4 – 20/5

The day promises to be pleasant and relaxing, especially if you spend it with your better half. Peace of mind, ability to adapt. You have everything at your fingertips to develop an idea and get the support of an important person.

Twins. 21/5 – 21/6

It is natural to wake up out of phase with the Moon in Pisces. An emergency room? Don’t dwell on your troubles and deal with someone in trouble. Even if it’s Monday, do all your chores quickly and spend your free time in relaxing activities.

Cancer. 22/6 – 22/7

Love, love and more love all for you. Definitely your actions soar upwards: act without hesitation or shyness. Professional life gets a shot in the arm. News in love: the prospects of meeting are not lacking.

Leone. 23/7 – 23/8

New job offers, but it is good to make sure they are not inconsistent or evanescent promises. Loved ones and family demand attention. Desire for escape. Don’t give him rope if you don’t know exactly where he will take you. Expensive enthusiasms.

Virgin. 24/8 – 22/9

Afterthoughts and an unjustified melancholy. Lucidity does not support you. Friends do everything to cheer you up, defuse the problems. Settle for modest results. A few small inaccuracies do not compromise credibility.

Balance. 23/9 – 22/10

Better not focus on just one big idea stuck in your head, the period requires a good deal of flexibility and a range of goals. In social relationships don’t be too selective. Give others the opportunity to make themselves known.

Scorpio. 23/10 – 22/11

Meetings, emotions, experiences enliven everyday life. Creativity and imagination churn out lucky initiatives to be carried forward with enthusiasm. Thanks to some amusing extra-programme, the climate promises to be joyful. Positive changes.

Sagittarius. 23/11 – 21/12

Faced calmly and lucidly, obstacles can be broken down. A long discussion with a family member will lead to a new awareness. Small moments of melancholy to be removed by focusing on an infallible remedy: optimism.

Capricorn. 22/12 – 20/1

Stimulating atmosphere, full of constructive intentions. Deep involvement with partner and friends. “Pleasant” love surprises. To make some of your wishes come true, you will find help from family members: you will proceed much faster.

Acquarium. 21/1 – 19/2

Apart from an exit for a “forgotten” payment, Monday runs smoothly from every point of view. Those who work in the social sector will shine. Bureaucratic obstacles? Put your practical sense to good use and you will overcome them brilliantly. Secret loves.

Pesci. 20/2 – 20/3

What an exciting day, full of satisfactions with the Moon in your sky. Greedy occasions, support and strokes of luck on all fronts. The understanding of the couple smells of romance and good intentions. Desire to escape to satisfy.