Health

The stimulating effect of coffee? It is not only caffeine but also the experience of our taste

The stimulating effect of coffee? It is not only caffeine but also the experience of our taste

A cup of coffee in the morning to wake up better, feel more active and present. But it’s not just something that caffeine gives us, but also a brain mechanism that connects to our taste experience. This is supported by a research just published on Frontiers in Behavioral Neuroscience.

In a nutshell, the mere memory of the pleasure associated with this drink would lead us to want to drink it again.

