The alarm for medicines in pharmacies is now going off ibuprofen e aerosol. In October, AIFA confirmed the shortage of almost 3,000 pharmaceutical products. Due to the increase in production costs of active ingredients and packaging material. To miss antihypertensives, diuretics, neuroleptics, antidepressants and even antiepileptics. Today, he says The newspaper, there is also the case of the drug for body aches. The distributors explain that there is a shortage of the 600 and the 800. Because there is more demand, due to influenza and Covid. And why missing i blister for packaging. Territorial pharmacies “have no difficulty in managing the sharp increase in the number of citizens, the real problem is that there is a shortage of medicines”, he tells the newspaper Andrea Mandellipresident of the Fofi (the Federation of Orders of Italian Pharmacists). «We are in difficulty, but we don’t feel at fault because Fofi had foreseen this criticality and warned the system already last spring-summer. If the medicines are not delivered to us now, there is not much we can do». Pharmacists try to compensate for the lack of medicines with the galenic: «Fofi has tried to lend a hand by developing, for example, the formulation of an anti-inflammatory syrup for children. However, even for galenics there are problems of assortment».

