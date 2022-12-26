TRENTO. «Why did I resign from S. Chiara and decide to work as a coin dealer? Because working there had become unsustainable for me. There was a hostile climate. Anyone who was professionally able to give more was opposed”. Talking is a orthopedic that until recently he was an employee of the Health Authority and that in a few days he will cover shifts at First orthopedic-traumatological intervention point of San Jan di Fassa. He too, like the other doctor who had spoken to the newspaper in recent days, prefers to remain anonymous. “Even if in the environment – he explains – they know very well who they are”.

He says he left the S. Chiara because there was a hostile climate. Why didn’t he contact his superiors to report the situation?

I did it. But it was the hospital director himself to whom I turned to then reverse the situation and make it even more difficult. The problem is that bullying behaviors put in place by those who have worked in the Company for a long time are allowed to run wild and however much one signals, instead of solving, they tend to put fuel on the fire and penalize those who complain. Disciplinary proceedings were then initiated against me.

Hence the choice to work as a coin dealer.

Exactly. I had already worked shifts as a freelancer both at S. Chiara and in Cavalese when I was still an employee of the Apss. Especially shifts on Saturdays and Sundays with a different hourly rate.

In the resolution with which the shifts for Madonna di Campiglio and Sen Jan di Fassa are assigned, there is talk of 96 euros gross per hour. So how much will he earn per shift?

The shift they told me will be 10 hours, so almost a thousand euros per shift gross. I will work almost every day from December 27th to December 9th. It has been established that a maximum of six consecutive shifts can be done and therefore every 6 days I will have one rest. They had also offered me some shifts in February but I didn’t accept because in that case they didn’t guarantee me the guesthouse where I could sleep and it would be too hard to go back and forth.

So a much higher earning than the salary as an employee?

Absolutely. Three weekends of work as a freelancer are enough to earn an employee’s salary, without having the “break” of availability, which is hateful. They are paid 4 euros per hour and they can call you at any time. I was practically always available and it was a trap. Plus you don’t have to deal with an unhealthy environment. Then there is the question of liability. If you work as a freelancer you respond personally with your insurance in case of complaints, but if you know how to do your job you also know how to protect yourself. Unfortunately, the presence of all these freelancers reflects negatively on the quality of the service offered by the public because it increases what is called defensive medicine.

So how much will he earn during this holiday season?

I calculated about 10 thousand euros. But this is a job that is done above all for an economic issue.

Will you be alone at the point of first intervention?

I usually have a radiology technician and a nurse with me. The radiologist who reports the exams is missing and therefore I have to see the images first of all, it is true that every day I have to deal with fractures or orthopedic problems, but in any case I am not a radiologist.

Do you think that one day you could go back to work for the Aps?

At S. Chiara not even if they put a knife to my throat. They would have to change too many things. There are people who hold top positions who have made certain behaviors “normal”. Abroad, where I worked, there are bodies that protect internal behavior between employees.

Is there an anti-mobbing commission here too?

When I addressed the commission it was like yelling at a flowing river. When I reported what was happening to me, nothing happened.

So what happened in the gynecology department and which is now being examined by the judiciary didn’t surprise you?

When the “Pedri case” I had just resigned and therefore emotionally for me it was very strong. I went through what she went through only that I was I had more years of experience behind me and therefore I was stronger. However, I came to work the last few months with a lawyer who followed me practically on a daily basis. Four of us worked in pediatric orthopedics and in the end there was no one left. It was my professional dream, a job I liked, but it was impossible to do it there. Now I rely on a private clinic outside the circuit of private agreement and I work in Bolzano and in Emilia Romagna.