Francesca Guacci28 years old, of Massanzago (Padua), is one fitness influencer who on social media often talks about the gym, nutrition and psychophysical well-being. Guacci told in an interview with The Gazzettino of the intervention of bilateral salpingectomy to which she has undergone and which leads to the impossibility of running into one natural pregnancy. «I discovered that this possibility existed when I was a teenager and I learned much of the knowledge through the web, because doctors have always been little predisposed. Even after I came of age, I felt thwarted. My gynecologist and the various doctors I turned to did not want to provide me with the necessary information, it always seemed that I was too small and too immature. Only for that though. For everything else, I was a finished woman, who had to take her own responsibility».

Bilateral salpingectomy

The doctors were against it but she decided otherwise: “At 22 I couldn’t take it anymore and I wanted to face that surgery, also because in the meantime I had embarked on a profound personal journey, which led me to become more and more passionate about physical activity and introspective meditation. I wanted to finally be free to transform myself into the woman I always felt I was. I considered it my specific right and duty ». Bilateral salpingectomy consists of surgical removal of both fallopian tubes. The surgery was performed under general anesthesia and with laparoscopy. A hospital in the province of Padova denied her the operation, which was then carried out in Veronese: ‘Contraceptives weren’t enough for me. Before the operation I lived every relationship with the terror of getting pregnant, I became hateful and intractable, I never felt serene and free. It happened to me that I didn’t have the pill cover, that the condom broke ».

For her, “children are not simply an accessory: they deserve love, time, attention. For the life I want, there is no place for them. I am aware of my tastes and my selfishnessbut at the same time I believe that every woman should be free to make the choice she deems most appropriate“. And the hypothesis of changing her mind in some time does not scare her: «Every decision carries with it a responsibility. I don’t think I’ll ever regret it. And, even if it happens, I will think about in vitro fertilization ».

Read on on Open

Read also: