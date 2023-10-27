The story of Martino who became an archer thanks to the Sport e Salute and Fitarco project

Martino he is 9 years old, has a great desire to have fun but also has cerebral palsy that binds him to a wheelchair. And as often happens, still in 2023, he suffers discrimination and cannot find sports or sports clubs that guarantee him the famous “equal opportunities”. To make him play tennis, his parents were forced to go to Palermo once a month and for archery, until a few months ago they had to travel 75 km to reach the teacher Ignazio Arena. But traveling a long way to train isn’t very easy, between work, therapies and homework, it certainly couldn’t fit into everyday life.

And this is how Martino’s mother, thanks to the indications of the regional president Fitarco, Renato Ippolitocomes across the project of Sports and Health: a School with the Arch. One of the projects that fall within the 80 million. And so it is no longer Martino who has to move but it is the bow that lands in Syracuse. Morena, Martino’s mother, however, does much more: she goes to the Mayor of Syracuse and the Councilor for Social Policies with the initiative brochure in hand and a page of project and motivational details. A few weeks ago you together with the technician Ignatius Arena of the ASD Arcieri Apple Club returned to the municipal offices and signed the deed granting the sports space for the entire duration of the project, with the hope of being able to continue it beyond.

“I cried” said Martino’s mother. “Twenty-eight new Fitarco members (and at the moment we had to stop because with only one technician available we couldn’t manage them). Among our members there are “able-bodied” children, a child with a motor disability, one with an intellectual disability, one diagnosed with ADHD, women and men… that is what is really called INCLUSION!” mother Morena said again.

“I think it is enjoying great success in Sicily, I deal with it in Acireale and Syracuse. I would define this project as “a godsend”, because it presented itself before us at the right time, like a gift, right at the moment in which we were moving in search of solutions” the technician says in an interview Ignatius Arena.

Tell us about your meeting with Martino

“On June 26, 2022 I met little Martino. I was in Catania to present and promote archery in an event organized by the Paralympic Committee. A family approached me, full of enthusiasm for the event and immediately struck by the accessibility of this sport for their son. Martino, 8 years old, contagious smile, iron will, great passion for this sport. Between me and Martino it was love at first arrow! Martino wanted to practice it but, in his city, as reported by his parents, they hadn’t even heard of it. For about a year the parents moved once a week, or whenever possible, to bring Martino from Syracuse to Camporotondo to my gym. Sometimes, due to work, commitments or bad weather, they were less successful and Martino, being able to come only on Saturday and sometimes on Sunday, trained alone with me. In the many difficulties we managed to convey to Martino the passion for archery, but we all know that to have fun and improve a passion cannot be cultivated once or twice a month”.

Thus it was that the discovery of the project that the Federation develops with Sport and Health came to your aid. As?

“Speaking with the regional president and with the federal offices we found this magnificent opportunity. As a club I joined immediately, then I passed the ball to Martino’s mother who did the rest.”

The meeting with Martino pushed her to incredible steps.

“It all started from my desire to help Martino and his family bring this sport to their city. I gave my willingness to travel and teach, to anyone who wanted, everything I know. Within a few days, Martino’s family had already presented the project to the mayor of Syracuse, Francesco Italia, and to the councilor for social policies. The mother had attached to the project brochure a letter of motivations and detailed explanations of how important those hours of sport were for Martino and how inclusive the Fitarco project was. So she requested a gym twice a week, spreading the activity over four hours at a time, as per my instructions. The municipal administration was enthusiastic and willing to find a useful place for the activity, not only for Martino but also for other users who quickly joined the project. In short, the bureaucratic time to sort out the documents and everything began.”

What opportunities is this project offering you?

“It may seem trivial to say it, but a project like this brings out the true essence of sport. Because sport is not just training, competition, commitment and dedication, it is also play in its purest form. This project changed Martino’s days. I have a little letter that he wrote to me, which ends with a sentence in which he tells me: “thanks to you I will never be alone again”. The same mother confirmed to me that practicing sports makes him feel part of a group. The project not only gives children, with or without disabilities, the opportunity to play together, but also offers families the opportunity to be together, because it is parents and children who train: a lot of sharing and sociality behind the shooting competitions bow”.

In your experience as a technician for the Arcieri Apple Club, what difficulties do you encounter with people with disabilities in allowing them to practice sports?

“The difficulties are often linked to the place in which to carry out the practice, which is difficult to find: they are almost always unsuitable structures, with architectural barriers. Once you overcome these, there are no limits to what you can teach and learn. With Martino for example, when we started, he had great coordination difficulties, he didn’t have the strength to draw the bow and so I held it. Today Martino has started shooting alone, he is slowly nocking the arrow, he raises the bow on his own, draws and aims. Great improvements in a short time give great satisfaction and hope.”

How important are institutions and how do they influence social well-being?

“Institutions make the difference. In this story there were all the ingredients for a happy ending: inclusive sport had been found, as well as the specialized instructor available to follow this child to the end of the world, warrior parents for their son, the perfect project, but without a gym what would we have done? In our case I must say that we were very surprised by the institutions. And not just for the help, but for the participation. The mayor and the councilor of Syracuse came to visit us more than once during training and last month the councilor for sport of Syracuse, Giuseppe Gibilisco, Italian pole vault champion, came to shoot together with Martino. bronze medal in Athens 2004, who showed his desire to give more space to our sport in his city. So, thank you for those who fight for everyone’s rights, because we must all have the same attention and the same opportunities!”.

