Luka lives near Donetsk. His house was bombed, but what’s worse is that the hospital where he is being treated was bombed, because Luka is 8 years old and has cancer. Mykhailo, his dad, looks at the hospital, the rubble, looks at his son, and makes the decision: he borrows a car, and with the whole family on board and a single suitcase, he drives, drives, drives for two days: Luka he must recover, and the war will not prevent him from doing so. Crossing many countries, Mykhailo, along the way he is forced to stop and reach a hospital, not for the child, but for himself, because he too is ill, and urgently needs to undergo dialysis. After dialysis he phones Rome, we’re about to arrive, he says. In Rome, Luka and his family are welcomed by volunteers from the Peter Pan association. “They were exhausted, the father was immediately taken to the hospital, the child admitted to the Bambino Gesù. The car was wrecked”, says the president of Peter Pan, Roberto Mainiero.

The first Ukrainian family welcomed

Peter Pan is the association born in 1994 from the will of a small group of parents of children with cancer followed by the pediatric hospital of the Holy See with the mission of offering a roof to Italian and foreign families forced to move to the capital to guarantee children the right to access cancer treatment. That of Luka and Mykhailo is the true story, only the names are invented, of the first Ukrainian family with a child suffering from cancer accepted by the Roman association. “Now, various associations and foundations deal with the movement of Ukrainian children with cancer and their families. But at the beginning, in the very first days of the conflict, that was exactly the case”, adds Mainiero.

Peter Pan’s third house

We interviewed Roberto Mainiero the day after the presentation of “Hospitality beyond care”, Peter Pan’s project funded by the Ministry of Labor and Social Policies, born in the context of the Ukrainian Emergency to guarantee continuity of care for children oncological, “It was born with the Russian-Ukrainian war therefore, but – continues the president of Peter Pan – it will go beyond that conflict, to support the families of other crisis areas, which we will welcome in our Third Star”. The Terza Stella to which Mainiero refers is the third residence of the association (the others are the Prima Casa and the Seconda Stella), a structure in the northern area of ​​the capital which in December will open its doors to other children with onco-haematological diseases and to their families.

Not just home, not just care

Welcoming beyond treatment means taking charge of sick children and their families at 360 degrees: therefore not only providing them with a ceiling for the time of treatment, but supporting them towards linguistic and working autonomy. It means facilitating their integration into the Italian social and educational fabric for as long as it takes. Once the treatments have been completed, the children and their parents usually go home and periodically go to the hospital for check-ups. But it is no longer possible for Ukrainian families to go home: “Sometimes they no longer have a home – explains Mainiero – or their hospitals are no longer able to provide treatment and ensure follow-up. Peter Pan places children and their siblings in Roman schools, and where it is not possible, we have teachers who teach in our homes, we take them to events, concerts, cinemas, the bio-park, the botanical garden. We make sure they are serene, but we also try to integrate their families into the Italian social fabric. And thanks to our network of volunteers and the companies that help us, we try to provide their parents with a job: something we have always done for Italian children too: there are always parents, even our compatriots, who, in order to have their children looked after far from home they find themselves in economic difficulty”.

One of the largest reception poles in Europe

For the Ukrainian families who will live in the Third Star, assistance will continue for as long as it takes, until peace is reached. Since March Peter Pan has welcomed about thirty families from Ukraine, and today 15 families reside in the structures of the association. With the opening of the Third Star, the association doubles the number of accommodations and will be able to accommodate around 70 families, becoming one of the largest reception centers in Europe for pediatric onco-haematological patients. the project was born for Ukraine, but will go beyond the conflict, for all the young patients who come from countries at war or from crisis situations, and who cannot return to their homes.

The effects of the Russo-Ukrainian war on children with cancer

According to the World Health Organization and the Ukrainian Ministry of Health, more than a thousand medical facilities in Ukraine have been damaged since the beginning of the escalation of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict until November 2, 2022, 29 doctors have been killed in the attacks and more of 100 were injured. In addition, 29 health facilities were destroyed completely and 203 partially. There were around 4,000 Ukrainian minors hospitalized for cancer before the conflict, with an average of around 1,400 diagnoses a year. Since the beginning of the conflict, 1,300 Ukrainian children with cancer have been treated by 18 countries thanks to the Emergency Fund for Ukraine. In this context, starting from 1 March 2022, the Soleterre Foundation has started a medical evacuation operation of pediatric cancer patients from Ukraine to Italy. Up to June 2022, it has foreseen the involvement of 19 hospitals that have welcomed 94 children among their patients. A total of 1,752 Ukrainian children have been cared for by the Infant Jesus since March. “Luka has finished his treatment today, he is in the follow-up phase: he regularly checks the Child Jesus, and he attends, like his older sister, a Roman school”. And Mykailo? “He works, takes care of himself, and all 4 of them are guests of a family of compatriots. They wanted to leave our residence to make room for other families with children in difficulty”.