The story of Rodri, Theo Hernandez’s friend who studied Busquets | First page

While everyone was enchanted by the Barça of Messi, Iniesta and Xavi, Rodri looked away: “I was carefully studying the game of Busquets“. The show has always interested him little, it has always been a practical one; so much so that 20 minutes from the end of City-Inter he opened the plate and boom, decisive goal in the final. Before tonight he had only scored one goal in Champions: two months ago against Bayern Munich. When you think of him forget luxury cars and millions of followers. Rodri arrives at training with a Mercedes that the club gave him, previously he was driving a second-hand Opel Corsa; other than Ferrari and Porsche, he doesn’t even own a car.

The Spaniard prefers to collect trophies, the last Champions won is the eighth cup won with City; they become nine considering also the Under 19 European Championship won against Golovin’s Russia. Atypical footballer without social profiles and tattoos: “He has no earrings and his hair is neat as a starting midfielder should be” said Guardiola. Mental order to be decisive on the pitch: this year he has played 56 games out of 61. He is the player who balances the team, defends, recovers balls and almost always plays one-touch. He is at the center of Guardiolismo, “is on the pitch to make life better for his teammates” said the coach.

In the Atletico Madrid youth team he was inseparable from the Hernandez brothers: Rodri, Lucas and Theo; they were so much together that they called them ‘The Family’. Then, the blunder of the management: “He’s too puny to pivot“. He goes to Villarreal, the Colchoneros will pay 20 million to bring him back to Madrid. And in that role, he will become one of the best in the world. Rodri is that player you only notice when he’s not there. He does the dirty work, effectively; what coaches like. He doesn’t want the spotlight on him: “I am a normal person, down to earth“. And a 70 million clause set by City at the time of the purchase. Today Rodri wrote history, and took the covers for one evening.

@francGuerrieri