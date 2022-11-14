“I’ve always had a visceral awareness of not be destined to become a mother and, so, five years ago I underwent a salpingectomy. The operation involves the removal of the uterine tubes, following which it is no longer possible to conceive in a natural way ”, thus Francesca Guacci, fitness influencer, explained her choice of having an operation at the age of 23 in order not to have children.

Who is Francesca Guacci

Today Francesca Guacci She is 28 years old and has an Instagram profile, which has tens of thousands of followers, where she shares fitness and wellness tips and posts selfies in bikinis or sports outfits that show off her sculpted physique.

In an interview with Gazzettino he told his story, the reasons behind the decision not to have children, matured since he was a teenager and pursued with all his might, despite the many difficulties encountered.

An operation at 23 to avoid becoming a mother

Guacci explains how she came to discover the existence of salipingectomy and how this operation seemed to her the solution to her life needs: “I discovered that this possibility existed when I was a teenager and I learned much of the knowledge through the web. , because doctors have always been little predisposed. Even after I came of age, I felt thwarted. My gynecologist and the various doctors I turned to did not want to provide me with the necessary information, it always seemed that I was too small and too immature. Only for that though. For everything else I was a finished woman, who had to take her own responsibilities “.

At 22, she saw the possibility of achieving what she meant for her it was a right and a duty: “At 22 I couldn’t take it anymore and I pretended to face that surgery, also because in the meantime I had undertaken a deep personal journey, which led me to become more and more passionate about physical activity and introspective meditation. I wanted to finally be free to transform myself into the woman I always felt I was. I considered it my specific right and duty “.

His was a very difficult process: “Five years ago I found many difficulties in a hospital in the province of Padua, to which I had turned to undergo a salpingectomy – underlines Francesca -. They denied me the operation, disparaging both me and my boyfriend of the time. Instead, in the Veronese area, within a month I managed to get the surgery. I had just turned 23, I recovered in a short time, it’s about a non-invasive operation“.

The right not to want to be a mother

Francesca Guacci has never had any doubts about giving up having children, despite being only 23 years old: “For the life I want, there is no place for them“. Indeed, the fear of getting pregnant conditioned her relationships before the operation: “I lived every relationship with the terror of getting pregnant, I became hateful and intractable, I never felt serene and free. Contraceptives weren’t enough ”.

Not wanting to become a mother is considered by the influencer to be her inalienable right to live her life freely: “I am aware of my tastes and my selfishness, but at the same time I believe that every woman should be free to take the choice she deems most appropriate “.

A certainty, that of Francesca, which arouses discussion and opens up a series of questions about rights and freedoms.