The strange blue legs “syndrome” (it is a symptom of Long Covid) – breaking latest news

The case of a 33-year-old told in «Lancet»: when he was standing, his legs felt heavier and heavier, they itched and turned dark

A 33-year-old man turned to the Institute of Rheumatology at the University of Leeds in England and described a very particular symptom to doctors: when he stood, his legs took on a purplish color within minutes, they became “heavy”. , itched and tingled. Sometimes a rash would appear on the feet, like a small spot caused by a hemorrhage. If he lay down, everything quickly returned to normal. The case was described by the doctors themselves in the scientific journal Lancet

Orthostatic postural tachycardia

The man had had a mild SARS-CoV-2 infection 18 months before the visit and another suspected infection six months after the first. He had been diagnosed with Long Covid three months before his access to the University of Leeds and the 33-year-old had reported suffering from disproportionate tiredness compared to the efforts made. He also had body aches, sleep disturbances, vision difficulties, sexual dysfunction and brain fog. Postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS) was diagnosed by a cardiologist as a disorder characterized by an exaggerated increase in heart rate when standing.

Neurovegetative dysautonomia

The 33-year-old’s clinical history didn’t end there. At 18 he was diagnosed with irritable bowel and at 31 that of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. The patient also exhibited joint hypermobility and had been suffering from pelvic pain since the age of 21. The Leeds doctors who treated him — Nafi Iftekhar and Manoj Sivan — diagnosed dysautonomy secondary to Sars-CoV-2 infection and associated with Long Covid. They explained that the purplish color of the legs was due to venous stagnation and skin ischemia; they then advised the patient to increase fluid intake and salt intake, and to do muscle-strengthening exercises. Dysautonomy is a heterogeneous group of disorders affecting the central or peripheral autonomic nervous system (or both). It can be primary, i.e. due to a disease of the nervous system, or secondary, i.e. the result of another disease.

Symptoms of «Pots»

In particular, Pots is a syndrome of dysautonomia in which patients present, when they stand, an excessive increase in heart rate, dizziness, vertigo and palpitations. There may be decreased energy, headache, cognitive impairment, muscle fatigue, chest pain, weakness and gastrointestinal symptoms. The onset of POTS can be caused by a viral infection, physical trauma, menarche, pregnancy, or surgery. Long Covid is a multisystem syndrome with a series of symptoms and disabilities in daily activities; according to the authors of the Lancet article, there is mounting evidence of a link between Long Covid and Pots dysautonomia.

Acrocyanosis and Long Covid

«This was a striking case of acrocyanosis (microcirculation disorder characterized by a bluish coloration of the extremities of the limbs, ed) in a patient who did not have this problem before Covid – explains Sivan -. People experiencing this phenomenon may not be aware that it can be a symptom of Long Covid. Similarly, doctors may not know the link between acrocyanosis and Long Covid. We need greater awareness of the possible emergence of dysautonomia in Long Covid, so that doctors have the right tools to manage patients”. Previous research by Sivan’s team had shown that both dysautonomia and POTS frequently develop in people with Long Covid syndrome.

