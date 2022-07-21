Covid: the strange case of symptomatics with negative swab; the experts have made it clear

The Strange Case of Symptoms with Negative SwabIn the last period we are witnessing a particular situation linked to covid infections. Many exhibit symptoms compatible with those of Covid-19 but the swab is negative (especially the antigenic one), to become positive only when the symptoms have subsided or when they have even completely disappeared. A time lagthis, which risks further cracking the already fragile contagion containment system and that also for this reason has attracted the attention of the scientific community.

That this delay is real and not just a suggestion now seems certain, but at the same time there are many uncertainties about the causes. Again we hope the answers will arrive soon, since several researchers around the world are studying the subject. The most supported hypothesisas reported by Corriere della Sera, it would be related to the behavior of our immune system.

“Symptoms are thought to precede a positive test result because the immune system is now activated much faster against the virus.”explains the rubric of the federation of the Order of doctors. “At the beginning of the pandemic, the infections occurred among people who had never taken SARS-CoV-2 before and that they weren’t vaccinated, and the virus could act undisturbed for several days before the infection was enough to be detected by the immune system. “ Today, however, in the face of the majority of the population already vaccinated or already exposed to the virus, the immune reaction is faster and can lead to cases in which you have symptoms but are not positive because the viral load is not yet sufficient compared to the sensitivity of the test.

A further hypothesis concerns the different dynamics with which the most recent variants circulate in the organism: some studies have found less accumulation of viral particles in the cells of the nose, making false negatives more likely. A third possibility is that this situation is a reflection of the increased use of do-it-yourself tampons. Many people would not carefully collect biological material, resulting in a higher number of false negatives. Don’t worry, but it can be helpful to take some precautions.