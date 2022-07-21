Covid: the strange case of symptomatics with negative swab; the experts have made it clear
The Strange Case of Symptoms with Negative SwabIn the last period we are witnessing a particular situation linked to covid infections. Many exhibit symptoms compatible with those of Covid-19 but the swab is negative (especially the antigenic one), to become positive only when the symptoms have subsided or when they have even completely disappeared. A time lagthis, which risks further cracking the already fragile contagion containment system and that also for this reason has attracted the attention of the scientific community.
That this delay is real and not just a suggestion now seems certain, but at the same time there are many uncertainties about the causes. Again we hope the answers will arrive soon, since several researchers around the world are studying the subject. The most supported hypothesisas reported by Corriere della Sera, it would be related to the behavior of our immune system.