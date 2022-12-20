The grandstand of the gyms in via Aldo Moro has not been usable for years now despite the fact that there are no substantial safety problems, with inconvenience to parents who, during their children’s sporting activity, could stay warm to see the progress of young athletes and who, instead, even with rain or cold, they have to stay out in the open. The discomfort is the result of an all-Italian bureaucracy.

Apparently – explains a parent who protests – for years now the structure has been classified by an ordinance of the Fire Brigade as unsuitable “for public entertainment“, as it lacks safety requirements. “Following the disposition, the Province as responsible should have provided for some time, instead it has quietly disappeared because the institution “public entertainment” is not interested, since the use is of a didactic type in the context of school programming which therefore can incredibly use the structure without any limit of capacity or use”, it is explained.

“The all-Italian contradiction occurs when the students themselves turn into registered visitors to sports clubs in the afternoon to which the Province, through the Municipality of Forlì, grants the use of the gym. In order not to complicate things, for the benefit of both parties, a tacit agreement is established between the Province and the Sports Office of the municipality, with the formula known by the Anglo-Saxons “don’t ask and don’t tell” or the Province does not writes nothing about the limits of use of the grandstand and the Municipality undertakes not to let the grandstand be used both during training and during the competitions, respecting the provisions of the Fire Brigade”.

And again: “Parents like myself end up in the middle of this agreement, who have to stay out of the gym in all weather conditions, without any written instructions, with the imprudent task of making the kids understand why they can get on the grandstand, while when they play, parents must stay outside to watch their matches and training sessions, since they cannot climb the structure. Even a representative of the Resistance neighborhood tried to ask the Province for a formal explanation, even with publications in the local press. But even after meeting two leaders of the Province he was rebounded by the rubber wall of bureaucracy ”.

“While understanding that the rules can often be cumbersome and difficult to interpret, it remains unacceptable that both the political authorities of the Province, starting with the President, and the managers of the sector persist in not issuing a press release or in posting a notice on the limit of use of the same, finally making clarity also especially for the parents and relatives of the teams who arrive from outside the province”.