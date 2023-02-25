The Russian embassy in Italy ends up in the crosshairs of theAnti-money laundering. L’Financial Intelligence Unit from the Bank of Italy In the 2022 has put itself on alert for the movements on three current accounts of the Roman diplomatic office of the Russian Federation. Reporting began in the first half of 2022. In the second they increased. And a summary report that today tells the Corriere della Sera details its contours. In the dated file January 5, 2023 the UIF describes suspicious transactions in detail. Among which there are also curious requests for cash expenses. Which in total amount to one million euros. But also monster withdrawals. The Russian ambassador in Italy is called Sergey Razov. He recently wrote to Defense Minister Guido Crosetto accusing Rome of discriminating against Russian citizens.

Before that he had accused Italy of having sent men to the front of the war in Ukraine. And he argued that many fellow citizens are calling him to show solidarity with Moscow. While the taking of the Ukrainian territories, according to the felucca, was not an annexation but an accession. The dossier tells of a payment of 400,000 US dollars paid into the currency account of the Russian embassy. They derived from inventories for regular and daily activities. A few days later 403 thousand euros are transferred from that account. And within a month, cash withdrawals were made from the other account for a total of 410,000 euros. According to the UIF, “in the light of the restrictive measures ordered by the EU against Russian entities or in any case attributable to the Russian Federation, following the crisis in Ukraine the movement in cash for large amounts appears suspect”.

Il December 12th instead a security company shows up in front of the gates of the embassy in via Gaeta 5 to deliver 600 thousand euros cash. The supply consists of six thousand 100-euro notes. And, again according to the UIF, “it appears anomalous for the total value requested, if analyzed in the context of the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine”. From these two reports it follows that in the last quarter of 2022 the diplomatic office of Moscow in Rome moved a total of one million euros in cash. The reason for the movement and the possible recipients are not known. Certainly it is difficult to think of “regular and daily activities.” The Uif forwarded the reports to the competent bodies. The anti-money laundering a fine 2022 has also signed a “new memorandum of understanding” with the National Anti-Mafia Directorate“to refine the mechanisms for sharing data on suspicious transactions” and “optimize the use of information from foreign Financial Intelligence Units”.

