The Strength and Courage of Cardinal Zuppi

Life is beautiful but it can be cruel and unforgiving for anyone who thinks only of money, selfishness and personal success. I believe that the truest and most authentic riches are encounters, friendship, emotions, respect. I have hundreds of friends who have given me genuine happiness. Among these, one of the dearest is a cardinal, Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, one of the prelates who truly saves the Church of Pope Francis, of whom – I believe I am not mistaken – he will be the possible successor. Matteo has been a friend of mine for decades, and for me he has remained “Don Matteo”, just like the television protagonist. He belongs to the group of closest friends of the Community of Sant’Egidio, of which I feel one of the founders, and I have a wealth of fabulous memories and emotions about him.

Like when he came to see me in Bologna, where I had spoken at a conference with my colleague Raffaele Fiengo, leader of our union of journalists. I called Matteo Zuppi on the phone, who immediately asked me where I was. I explained that, after the conference in Bologna, I was having dinner at Feltrinelli’s restaurant. “I’ll be right there with you,” was his curt reply. Unforgettable evening. The cardinal arrived by bicycle with a journalist who was to interview him, he sat down at the table, after forcing me not to get up to greet him, “because I’m stronger than you and I’m preventing you”. We ate and drank, exchanging opinions and confidences. My colleague Fiengo was really ecstatic.

Just these days the cardinal is engaged in a complex diplomatic mission to find a path to peace in Russia devastated by Vladimir Putin. The cardinal was in Moscow, he had numerous meetings, starting with the one with Kirill, the Russian patriarch of the Orthodox Church. The ultimate goal was to be able to meet Putin, but the goal, for now, seems impossible to achieve. Zuppi, who has a strong and decisive character, has certainly not lost heart. He has the mandate of Pope Francis, and is ready to fly to China and the United States to weave the possible and the impossible to achieve peace. That peace that the whole world awaits after the disastrous and criminal war of the Russian Federation against Ukraine. These are distressing and terrible days. Two dear friends who talk about the war in Ukraine, TV colleague Stefania Battistini and Corriere correspondent Marta Serafini are always in my thoughts and in my heart. I would like to protect them.

I have followed and covered 10 wars as a special correspondent for Corriere della Sera, but these latest bloody conflicts, tainted by the unscrupulous use of social media, are the most dangerous and poisonous. I would have liked to go to Ukraine to support my colleagues. I said that despite the registry office I still run to get on the tram. The management rightly forbade me. I am almost 78 years old. ANTONIO FERRARI FOR THE TV COURIER

