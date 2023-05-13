Home » the study and the interview with Elio Scarpini
the study and the interview with Elio Scarpini

There are over a million Italians who already live with dementia. Of these, 600,000 are cases of Alzheimer, one of the forms of senile dementia which, according to forecasts, is destined to increase more, also thanks to the lengthening of the average age. According to a study, however, there are 7 indicators on which to intervene, reducing the risks. These are 7 ‘good habits’. TO Virgil News Elio Scarpini, professor of Neurology at the Dino Ferrari center of the University of Milan – Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico of Milan spoke about it.

