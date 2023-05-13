the study and the interview with Elio Scarpini





























There are over a million Italians who already live with dementia. Of these, 600,000 are cases of Alzheimer, one of the forms of senile dementia which, according to forecasts, is destined to increase more, also thanks to the lengthening of the average age. According to a study, however, there are 7 indicators on which to intervene, reducing the risks. These are 7 ‘good habits’. TO Virgil News Elio Scarpini, professor of Neurology at the Dino Ferrari center of the University of Milan – Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico of Milan spoke about it.

Dementia according to the WHO: the dramatic forecast for 2050

According to theWorld Health Organization (WHO) in 2050 it will be possible to reach 153 million people who in the world will suffer from dementia, i.e three times the current ones.

At the moment there are no specific drugs for these pathologies, if not those that act on some symptoms.

Prevention is key: Japanese study

Because of this, to prevent becomes fundamental. And just prevention can go through some healthy habits.

A Japanese study of 13,720 women with an average age of 54presented at the congress American Academy of Neurologyshows that habits can make the difference.

The sample, in fact, was followed for over 20 yearsanalyzing lifestyle and some medical-health parameters, such as cholesterol, the glycemia, but also thephysical activity performed on a regular basis.

It turned out that there are 7 indicators on which it is possible to intervene to reduce the risk of dementia: ranging fromdiet al check of parameters such as those related to glycemia e pressure.

The Japanese study, after a long monitoring of the women examined, shows how the 13% (1.770) has developed the illness: following each of the directions positive, However, the risk of dementia could have been reduced 6%.

The interview with Elio Scarpini

The first good habit concerns the active life, whose importance is confirmed a Virgil News also from Elio Scarpini, professor of Neurology at the “Dino Ferrari” center of the University of Milan – Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico of Milan: “Surely the active life plays a role of primary importance, but I would add an eighth factor, namely the active mental life, as well as physics”, the expert stated.

What is it and why is it important to maintain a certain level of mental activity for prevention purposes?

“Always keeping the brain in training has very positive effects for the prevention of neurocognitive pathologies, just like physical activity. The studies conducted so far demonstrate this and, with regard to physical activity, this is probably due to the fact that they improve metabolism and circulation, leading to positive effects on a systemic level, therefore on the whole organism”, explains Scarpini.

What can be the most recommended activities to keep the brain “trained”?

“For mental activity we often think of reading, which in reality alone is not enough, because it is rather passive. For the brain to work, the neurons need to be stimulated more actively, for example with puzzles or with social relationships, which are fundamental. On the other hand, when it is necessary, in patients who are already ill, cognitive rehabilitation can be useful”, explains the neurologist.

The second “healthy habit” concerns nutrition. How important is diet and what should never be missing to reduce the risk of dementia?

“Many studies have been conducted on this, which have shown how the Mediterranean diet represents a preventive factor. It is therefore important to favor fruit, vegetables, whole grains and fish, while reducing the amount of products of animal origin, especially red meat. Cheese and sweets should also be limited”, explains Scarpini.

The correct body weight also has its importance. Why can overweight and obesity negatively affect the onset of dementia?

“The explanation is not direct, in the sense that weight, and in particular overweight and obesity, are often associated with low physical activity, the benefits of which have been mentioned above. At the same time, it is an incorrect diet that affects problems related to weight, which brings us back to the previous point”, clarifies the professor.

A bad habit, then, concerns smoking which should be avoided. Why?

“This is the main risk factor for ischemic cerebrovascular disease, so it also contributes to the so-called ‘atherosclerosis’ of the brain. Today this definition is preferred to replace that of ischemic vascular encephalopathy, but in substance it does not change: smoking represents a high risk factor”.

Finally, moving on to the values ​​to keep under control, there are cholesterol and blood sugar. What role do they play in preventing dementia?

“As explained in the study, cholesterol must be kept at low levels. The reason is linked to the fact that it affects the probability of experiencing vascular suffering, which is often associated with neurodegenerative pathology such as Alzheimer’s. The same is true for glucose, for its implications at the vascular level. Naturally, nutrition plays a fundamental role in controlling these factors”, confirms Scarpini.

Blood pressure could also play an important part in prevention. How?

“Even in this case, the centrality of the circulatory aspect is confirmed. High blood pressure facilitates ischemic cerebral vasculopathy, therefore it represents a further important risk factor”.

Is there one last piece of advice you would feel like giving, for the purpose of prevention?

“Yes, and it refers to an element that has recently emerged: the quality and quantity of sleep, which must be adequate. In fact, it has been seen that during sleep the glymphatic system of the brain is able to remove soluble proteins and metabolites harmful to the brain, such as the amyloid protein which is involved in the neuro-degeneration of Alzheimer’s disease, which is precisely a degenerative form of dementia – explains the expert – The minimum amount of sleep for it to be considered adequate is in my opinion 7/8 hours, to be achieved through an adequate lifestyle, therefore possibly without resorting to sleeping pills. The best way is certainly to get tired during the day, especially with proper physical activity”.



