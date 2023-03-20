For days there has been talk of the ‘anti-smoking’ draft drawn up by the Government which extends the ban on the consumption of cigarettes also outside the premises in the absence of an area reserved for smokers. If passed, the law will also cover e-cigarettes and heated tobacco products. But if the damage caused by cigarettes is well known by now to everyone, the debate on electronic cigarettes is still open: some consider them ‘a good alternative to traditional smoking’, an effective system for quitting smoking’ and some he considers them even more harmful than smoking.

More in-depth studies support the latter thesis, namely that like e-cigs they are not harmless at all. They would determine the alteration of genes and would favor the risk of the onset of certain pathologies, including cancer: a study conducted by the University of Southern Californiait seems that chronic use also promotes important damage to the cardiovascular system such as hypertension and a thickening of the artery walls (risk factor for myocardial infarction and cerebral stroke).

The consumption of electronic cigarettes has increased in the last decade especially among the very young: according to a survey by the Istituto Superiore di Sanità, as many as 41.5% of students aged between 14 and 17 use them. A recent study on the harms of vaping, led by Perelman School of Medicine dell’University of Pennsylvania, compared the lungs of traditional cigarette smokers with those of e-cigarette smokers, finding that the latter have much higher levels of lung inflammation than the former. The results of the study were published in the The Journal of Nuclear Medicine. It is the first study in this field to use PET imaging, usually used for cancer diagnosis.

The complete article on Today.it







