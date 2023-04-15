the study of cerebral blood vessels and new drugs for the treatment of stroke

In the study, published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, the researchers carried out a comprehensive investigation of changes in gene activity in the small blood vessels of the brain after stroke in a preclinical model. By comparing these changes with those recorded in stroke patients, they cataloged hundreds of genes with significant changes due to stroke and possibly relevant to human strokes. “Our findings provide an knowledge base that improves our understanding of stroke and point to specific molecules and pathways that can be studied as potential targets for future stroke treatments,” said study author Dr. Teresa Sanchez, assistant professor of pathology and laboratory medicine and principal investigator in the Laboratory of Molecular and Translational Vascular Research at Weill Cornell Medicine. “It is also increasingly recognized that vascular disease is associated with and contributes to cognitive dysfunction and dementia. This study identified molecular features associated with vascular dysfunction in the human brain after stroke, a leading cause of dementia. Stroke is and has long been a leading cause of mortality and long-term disability worldwide. The vast majority of strokes are ischemic and involve a blood clot in a vessel that supplies the brain. Obstruction or severe reduction in blood flow reduces the supply of oxygen and nutrients to downstream brain cells, killing or injuring them and triggering inflammatory processes that can cause further damage. The small blood vessels in the brain – or “cerebral microvasculature” – downstream of the blockage are also affected, and their changes are thought to further contribute to post-stroke brain damage. However, these microvascular changes have been technically difficult to record accurately and therefore have not been studied like other aspects of stroke, nor have they been specifically treated. In the new study, Dr. Sanchez and her team, which includes first authors Dr. Keri Callegari, Dr. Sabyasachi Dash and Hiroki Uchida, used the latest optimized methods, recently published by the Sanchez lab in Nature Protocols, to study vessels affected by stroke. They comprehensively recorded post-stroke gene activity changes in the brain microvasculature of mice and identified the changes that were also observed in studies of human stroke patients.

In total, the team found 541 genes whose activity was similarly altered in both mice and human brain microvessels after stroke. By dividing these genes into groups based on their functional role and links to disease, they identified several main groups. These include groups related to general inflammation, brain inflammation, vascular disease, and the type of vascular dysfunction that would cause the brain microvessels to leak. This leak implies a weakening of the “blood-brain barrier,” the cellular lining of brain microvessels that protects the brain by keeping out most circulating blood components.

“We found that, following the stroke, some molecules that would weaken the blood-brain barrier were up-regulated, while others that are supposed to protect the blood-brain barrier were down-regulated,” said Dr. Sanchez, who he is also an assistant professor of neuroscience at the Feil Family Brain and Mind Research Institute.

The analysis also identified disruption of the normal activity of genes that control sphingolipid levels. These fat-bound molecules are strongly involved in the regulation of blood vessels, and disruptions to their normal function have been observed in stroke, atherosclerosis and vascular dementia. The team found that some types of sphingolipids are highly enriched in brain blood vessels compared to brain tissue. Furthermore, he identified stroke-induced alterations of these sphingolipids in the cerebral microvasculature and changes in key molecules that control the levels of these lipids. These new discoveries will make it possible to address these pathways pharmacologically for the therapeutic discovery of stroke. The study included assessments that confirm the druggability of many of the proteins with altered production after stroke. Indeed, some of the molecules identified are already targets of drug candidates for the treatment of other pathological conditions, which could facilitate the repurposing of these drugs for the treatment of stroke and dementia.