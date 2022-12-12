Rome, 13 Dec – Despite an initial formal recognition of a “historical dimension of occupational medicine in Italy” and the presence of initiatives for the “historiographic reconstruction of prevention and health and safety in the workplace”, in our country there is currently no “actual work to valorise historical sources and share the heritage of knowledge able to make people understand the reasons behind the successes and failures of prevention and protection actions” in the field of health and safety at work.

And precisely for this reason, in recent years – also characterized by the development of information and communication technologies (ICT) – there has been a “need to promote research activity on the subject of historiography of prevention and protection of health and safety in the workplace starting from valorisation of experiences past experiences (international, national and of scientific societies) in occupational medicine, through the creation of new forms of support and sharing (web platforms) for the transferability and use of the results and the implementation of potential statistical detection systems to give a tool for those involved in risk prevention in the workplace”.

The Inail Department of Medicine, Epidemiology, Occupational and Environmental Hygiene (Dimeila) recounts it in a recent fact sheet, which has set itself the objective of “highlighting the historical role of the congresses of the International Commission on Occupational Health (ICOH), a world-leading international scientific society in the field of occupational health, as an arena where national and international occupational medicine have had the opportunity to dialogue, as well as the first example of scientific transferability of the results of research and prevention activities that have had a major impact on public health.

Nel Fact sheet “The contribution of the ICOH heritage repository in enhancing the heritage of experience and knowledge in the field of occupational health and safety” – edited by A. Valenti, G. Fortuna, V. Boccuni, M. Mirabile and D. Gagliardi – the work of research, collection and arrangement of congress documents of the International Commission on Occupational Health (ICOH) within theICOH Heritage Repository.

The factsheet presentation article focuses on the following topics:

Icoh heritage repository: the valorisation of experiences in occupational medicine

As indicated in the introduction and as reported in the Inail document, the Dimeila Department, in order to “enhance the wealth of experience and knowledge on occupational health and safety achieved nationally and internationally from the beginning of the 20th century to the present day”, has launched in 2017 – in collaboration with the Department of Cultural Heritage of the University of Bologna – a “project for creating a repository containing the scientific contributions in occupational medicine presented at the 32 international ICOH congresses from 1906 to 2018″.

L’Icoh heritage repository created “aims to offer one easily accessible and effective tool for scholars and researchers”. And precisely to facilitate access, priority “was given not only to the archiving of information as a form of protection, but also to digitization as a means of increasing accessibility to research resources”.

These are the phases for the creation of the Icoh heritage repository:

“reconnaissance and census of the sources to be digitised; quality standard assessment of already digitized collections; digitization; metadating/indexing check/review”.

To date, the repository – with more than “20,000 scientific articles, organized and digitized in a systematized, updated and easily accessible manner on the Icoh site, and more than 50,000 listed authors” – is the “most complete collection of scientific contributions in occupational medicine”.

Icoh heritage repository: the study of three occupational doctors

On the site, searches can be conducted by “crossing between three search keys (author name, title of the scientific contribution, keyword; to which are added the year of the congress and language of the contribution in advanced research) within the complex of all the proceedings of the international congresses, out of a total of over 20,000 downloadable scientific contributions”.

In this phase of experimentation of the effectiveness and efficiency of the repository “we chose to present the study of three occupational doctors who with their scientific contributions, respectively on the fight against hookworm (Volante, Milan 1906), sulphocarbonism (Quarelli, Budapest 1928) and carcinogenicity of vinyl chloride monomer (Viola, Tokyo 1969), have made a fundamental contribution to the development of occupational medicine and the evolution of legislation on health and safety at work”.

These are scholars who with their original contributions “have participated in the national and international debate on health and safety in the workplace and in the evolution of occupational medicine with innovative interventions compared to the times”:

Joseph Volante (1870 – 1936) – I International Congress of Occupational Diseases. Milan, 9 – 14 June 1906 – “ The hygienic and sanitary conditions of the workers at the Sempione tunnel ”: “Giuseppe Volante introduced state-of-the-art hygienic-sanitary procedures in the context of the works for the construction of the Sempione tunnel and anticipated the concept of health surveillance ‘ of the workers. His attention not only to the health of the miners but also to the adequate living conditions of the miner himself and his family members (construction of housing, organization of schools to combat illiteracy, etc.) makes Volante the forerunner of the ‘primary’ approach health care’, an approach adopted in the Alma Ata Declaration in 1978, which later became a central concept in the ‘health for all’ strategy of the World Health Organization (WHO). Furthermore, he managed to introduce innovative and transdisciplinary aspects by also participating in engineering works, developing a first approach to epidemiological statistics and an approach towards technical and organizational preventive measures ”;

(1870 – 1936) – I International Congress of Occupational Diseases. Milan, 9 – 14 June 1906 – “ ”: “Giuseppe Volante introduced state-of-the-art hygienic-sanitary procedures in the context of the works for the construction of the Sempione tunnel and anticipated the concept of ‘ of the workers. His attention not only to the health of the miners but also to the adequate living conditions of the miner himself and his family members (construction of housing, organization of schools to combat illiteracy, etc.) makes Volante the forerunner of the ‘primary’ approach health care’, an approach adopted in the Alma Ata Declaration in 1978, which later became a central concept in the ‘health for all’ strategy of the World Health Organization (WHO). Furthermore, he managed to introduce innovative and transdisciplinary aspects by also participating in engineering works, developing a first approach to epidemiological statistics and an approach towards technical and organizational preventive measures ”; Gustavo Quarelli (1881 – 1954) – Collected works of the 5th international meeting of doctors for artists afflicted by calamity and the sick. Budapest, 2 – 8 September 1928 – “Carbon disulphide poisoning in artificial silk processing”: “Gustavo Quarelli was the pioneer in studies on carbon disulphide poisoning (CS 2 ) studying its effects, from a clinical and experimental point of view (Quarelli syndrome), among those involved in the production of artificial silk (viscose), until obtaining an important recognition at national and international level. To date, research on the toxic effects of CS 2 was implemented and allowed WHO to recommend parameters and concentration limits for CS 2 in processing”;

Pierluigi Viola (1917 – 1985) – XVI International congress on occupational health. Tokyo, 22 – 27 settembre 1969 – “Pathology of vinyl chloride”: “Pier Luigi Viola, at the height of the production of plastic materials such as polyvinyl chloride (PVC), had the merit of having found early, albeit with difficulty due to the conflict of interest with the industries, the first evidence of the carcinogenic effects of vinyl chloride by launching a process which in the space of ten years led to the drafting of a European legislation on the subject”

Icoh heritage repository: historical evolution and research tools

With regard to these three scholars, their contributions within the ICOH congresses and the publication of the studies in the congress proceedings “allowed the international spread of the results of their research, contributing to the development of knowledge in the field ofhookwormof solfocarbonismo and of carcinogenicity of vinyl chloride monomer”. Their contributions formed the “basis for subsequent research, also conducted by other authors (Hamilton, Maltoni), and for the development of international regulations to protect workers’ health“.

Ultimately the ICOH heritage repository – continues the Inail document – “allows not only a greater understanding of the historical evolution of international occupational medicine, but can contribute to the study and development of this discipline in individual countries, allowing to investigate the links between different national schools.

Finally, it should be noted that the point of historiographical interest “is not naturally that of claiming a pioneering role of Italian occupational medicine in the field of the international organization of occupational medicine, but of explaining the reasons for a phenomenon which has shown a notable continuity over time and which allows us to highlight some particular aspects not only of medical environments, but more generally of the relationship between medicine and civil society in Italy”.

In conclusion, we refer you to the complete reading of the fact sheet which contains a brief summary of the history and organization of the Icoh heritage repository ( http://repository.Icohweb.org/), indications on the history of Icoh through the fundamental moments that resulted in the organization’s current structure (http://repository.Icohweb.org/history/), a hypertext list of classified conferences (http://repository.Icohweb.org/list-of-the-conferences/), and , especially, indications and links relating to searches which can be done in the icoh heritage repository ( http://repository.icohweb.org/search/).

Tiziano Menduto

Download the document from which the article is taken:

Inail, Department of medicine, epidemiology, occupational and environmental hygiene, “The contribution of the Icoh heritage repository in enhancing the wealth of experience and knowledge in the field of occupational health and safety”, edited by A. Valenti, G. Fortuna , V. Boccuni, M. Mirabile and D. Gagliardi, Factsheet edition 2022 (PDF format, 1.89 MB).

Go to the area reserved for subscribers dedicated to “A tool to enhance the wealth of experience and knowledge in the field of occupational health and safety”.