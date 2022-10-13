The Mediterranean diet is considered the best in the world, genuine, fresh and varied, made up of anti-cancer foods.

There are many studies that have highlighted the positive effects of Mediterranean diet, probably the best in the world, given its beneficial footprint on the health of the organism. A varied, genuine, fresh and balanced diet, which can be exploited as weapon of prevention for any type of disease, even the most serious ones such as tumors.

The relationship between diet and cancer has been established for decades. This is a fairly complex connection. The Mediterranean diet is effective in counteracting the cancer risk, and this is enough to make it the healthiest in the world. In addition, she is also an ally of many medicines that are used to fight certain types of cancer, because enhances its effects.

Mediterranean diet, a form of cancer prevention

Given that science and medicine are making great strides and technology is unstoppable and in continuous progress, it is necessary to report the results of many drugs on the immune system. These are able to be decidedly more effective and powerful in the fight against cancer, even if it is necessary to consider case by case and the type of cancer that is being treated.

However, regardless of the type of disease or medication you are taking, many doctors agree that a healthy Mediterranean diet can enhance its beneficial effect of the drug. In patients who adopt this diet, in fact, the treatment based on immunotherapy seems to give more positive results.

Thanks to the Mediterranean diet, according to recent statistical data, the mortality caused by a tumor is reduced by 25% for people over the age of 65. In addition, allergies have also decreased. For example, a study conducted in the Netherlands, in Groningen, on nearly a hundred patients with advanced melanoma, testified to the effectiveness of this diet. on treatments.

Patients who followed a Mediterranean diet responded better to therapy, and they also saw one reduction or slowdown in tumor growth. Vegetable foods, legumes, wholemeal food, fruit, are all healthy foods, unlike meat and sausages which, on the contrary, gave more side effects. Eating well and in a balanced way is the first step to staying healthy and reducing the risk of serious diseases.