The study on Rome: more psychotic disorders if you live in smog

Smog also affects mental health. This was revealed by a study published in Guardianconducted in Rome by the doctor Federica Nobile of the Department of Epidemiology of the Lazio Regional Health Service. “Recent studies have linked air pollution to the development of psychiatric disorders, including depression, anxiety and psychotic episodes – explained the researcher -. However, all these associations have been studied mainly in small groups, making their findings difficult to generalize “.

Salute

Fossil fuel smog kills 5.1 million people a year worldwide

by Green&Blue editorial team 30 November 2023

The study on census data

Nobile’s team did something different, working on a large scale using census data of over 1.7 million adults living in Rome in 2011 and comparing them with public medical and health insurance data. To be precise, medical records for the next eight years were scanned for new cases of mental health problems, including people hospitalized or those with new repeat prescriptions for antipsychotics, antidepressants and mood stabilizers. Data that was compared with air pollution and traffic noise where people lived, as well as other social factors that can affect mental health, including poverty, unemployment, education and marital status.

The discovery

What was discovered? People who live in areas with higher particle pollution are more likely to develop schizophrenia, depression and anxiety disorders. This was confirmed by the analysis of drug prescriptions: people aged 30 to 64 had the clearest association with air pollution.

Then, using the data from the study, it is possible to predict the benefits of improving the city’s air. Reducing average particle pollution in Rome by 10% could reduce these common mental health conditions by 10-30%. And even greater improvements could be achieved by respecting the air pollution limits proposed by the European Commission for 2030 and the World Health Organization guidelines.

Smog increases the risk of infections and death from Covid: ISS data 20 June 2023

Foreigners: “Strict measures are needed”

The confirmation that we must act quickly and decisively comes from the professor Francesco Forastiere of the Italian National Research Council e from Imperial College London. Who highlighted: “Our discovery highlights the fundamental importance of implementing rigorous measures to reduce human exposure to air pollutants. These are fundamental not only for safeguarding against physical ailments but also for preserving mental well-being.”

A problem, that of rampant smog, is increasingly present on the agenda of many countries. The Great London Smog of 1952 led to the deaths of around 12,000 people, mainly due to respiratory problems, heart attacks and strokes. Research from the 1990s added lung cancer to the list of impacts of air pollution, but the effects on brain health were overlooked.

Studies on the effects of smog

Additionally, a study of pet dogs conducted in Mexico in 2002 helped lead to the conclusion that exposure to air pollution increases the risk of dementia in later life. And it was observations of the association between living in an urban area and increased risk of schizophrenia and other psychotic disorders that led researchers to investigate air pollution as a possible cause.

Further research, including a seven-year investigation conducted by King’s College Londonhave brought to light the fact that air pollution also plays a role in severity and relapse in people with psychiatric disorders, such as schizophrenia and depression.

Air pollution increases the risk of hypertension in young people by Federico Mereta 12 December 2022

Evidence of pollution damage

“The large-scale study conducted in Rome provides much-needed evidence and increases our confidence in the link between air pollution and psychiatric disorders, enriching previous findings,” said Dr. John Bakolisof King’s College London, not involved in the study in question.

Adding: “The average annual exposure of residents in Rome to PM2.5 is more than three times higher than what is suggested by the WHO. Reducing air pollution according to WHO guidelines could not only improve brain health , but also reduce demand for post-pandemic psychiatric services, which are already overburdened.”

Share this: Facebook

X

