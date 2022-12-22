Getting fat is bad for many body functions, and according to a study leads to an increased risk of cerebral dementia.

Obesity and overweight they cause many Health problems, and we should all avoid these conditions, especially at a certain age. Here you are what a scientific study has shown.

When it comes to dementiathen, we would never associate the illness to ours body weight. Unfortunately all over the world cases of cerebral dementia are soaring. Experts estimate that by 2050 they will be afflicted at least 55 million people.

Diseases related to cognitive decline are different, although the best known is theAlzheimerfor which still there is no definitive cure. They are under consideration vaccines or gene therapies to avoid the onset, but it still takes a few years to produce an effective drug. Ditto for other forms of dementia.

So know what they are the risk factors will be able to serve prevent the occurrence of the disease as much as possible. According to some experts, in addition to those already known, obesity is also one of the probable triggers. Here you are the summary of a study.

Getting fat is also bad for the brain: the study that demonstrates the correlation with dementia

To arrive at certain conclusions, researchers at the Boston University School of Medicine in the United States worked for many years. The results of the study were then published in Alzheimer’s & Dementia.

Ma what has been observed reports a rather contrasting series. Indeed many previous studies to this had associated increased body mass increases the risk of dementia. Especially if in old age. It must be said, however, that the researchers went further, and here’s how they operated.

They have observed 2045 non-demented subjects, aged between 30 and 50 years“to determine the effect of mid- to late-life body mass index (BMI) decline patterns over a 39-year follow-up.“The discovery is that decreasing BMI values ​​have been associated with increased risk of developing the disease late in life. That is, the opposite phenomenon. But that only happens in subjects who had an increase in BMI in previous years.

So not so much or not just obesity, but a series of changes in the balance of the body that lead people to develop more dementia. A very important study, therefore, which as the scholars themselves classify will certainly go thorough. But that adds another piece to the complicated puzzle of the relationship between body health and brain disease.