The symptoms and long-term effects of Covid are different and in some cases worrying: according to one of the latest studies, SARS-CoV-2 positive patients could experience hair loss and libido following the infection. This was revealed by research published in the magazine Nature Medicine and conducted by scientists from the University of Birmingham. The team of scientists, led by Shamil Haroon, examined ben’s electronic health records 2.4 million people in the UK. Of these, 486,149 patients were selected who between January 2020 and April 2021 had contracted the infection but had not been hospitalized; and 1.9 million people who have never tested positive.

From the study, as explained by l‘breaking latest news, it was found that there are three categories of symptoms, divided into respiratory, cognitive and general. Among the most common, there are certainly anosmia, shortness of breath, chest pain and fever. But in some cases, amnesia, apraxia – that is, the inability to perform simple movements -, intestinal incontinence, have also been reported. erectile dysfunction, hallucinations and swelling of the limbs.

“This study is critical to understanding the complexity of long-term effects of the new coronavirus infection, “he explained Jennifer Camaradou, co-author of the research. Then, also taking into account demographic and sociological factors, the scientists found that long Covid was more common in women, young people, ethnic groups of color, people with low incomes, smokers and the obese.