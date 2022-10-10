Home Health the study that tells you when (not) to eat
L’obesity afflicts about the 42% of the population adult of the United States and contributes to the onset of chronic diseases. While anyone advises against midnight snacksfew studies have comprehensively investigated the effects of late feeding on the risk of obesity.

I study

A new study by researchers from the Brigham and Women’s Hospital found that when we eat affects ours energy expenditure. But also on appetite and on the molecular pathways in adipose tissue. Their results can be found in Cell Metabolism.

“We wanted to test the mechanisms that could explain why eating late increases the risk of obesity,” explained the author Frank A. J. L. Scheer. “Previous research by us and others has shown that eating late is associated with an increased risk of body fat obesity and reduced weight loss success.”

