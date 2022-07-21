When Google Glass came out ten years ago, one of the company’s founders, Sergey Brin, introduced them with a team of paratroopers jumping from an airship over San Francisco and broadcasting what they were seeing. There was a lot of applause and for some time many thought that we could not do without those glasses. But then we realized that we don’t really need to show what we see live (and if we really want to do it, a smartphone is enough), and the Glasses were soon withdrawn from the market.

Wearable Google Glass was too far ahead. If they come back now, it is to stay by Pier Luigi Pisa July 20, 2022



Then, many years later, the glasses of Facebook and Luxottica arrived, the RayBan Stories, as beautiful as the RayBan but with the added possibility of taking pictures and videos from the glasses. Like a secret agent. Even then there was a lot of applause and for some time it felt like we couldn’t do without it. But we soon realized that we don’t really need to sneak around sneaking photos to share on the fly (and that for privacy, that’s not even a fair thing to do). And so even those glasses lie in the drawers of the few who bought them.

But it’s not the idea of ​​smart glasses itself that is wrong: it was the purpose, what makes them truly smart. In fact, innovation is not just a technology, but a technology that solves a problem. That improves our life. In short, smart glasses are in our destiny. Just understand what they will really be for. To do this, Meta and Luxottica have just launched a research laboratory at the Milan Polytechnic; and surprisingly, even Google tries again by starting the test of a pair of glasses that allow you to view on the screen in real time what they are saying in any language in the world, including sign language. A universal translator, based on Google Translate, which in recent years, must be recognized, has greatly improved. To define this functionality at Google they found a beautiful expression: the subtitles of the world.