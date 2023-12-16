The success of the anti-obesity drug GLP1: what is behind this discovery and its advantages

New Breakthrough Drug, Semaglutide, Offers Hope for Fighting Obesity

Scientists are celebrating the breakthrough of the year: a new drug called semaglutide, which has been shown to significantly reduce body weight. Researchers have labeled it a game-changer in the fight against obesity, as it offers a new path for those struggling with weight management.

Semaglutide, marketed by pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk, is a compound similar to hormones naturally present in our body. It functions by regulating metabolism, reducing the drive toward food, and increasing the sense of satiety.

The drug has been a success, with a study in the prestigious New England Journal of Medicine confirming its ability to reduce up to 20 percent of a person’s starting body weight. Furthermore, new research published in Nature Medicine has demonstrated its long-term effectiveness.

According to Marco Chianelli, coordinator of the Obesity and Metabolism Commission of the Association of Endocrinologists, “In a 2-year follow up, semaglutide has shown that its effectiveness is long-lasting, with a nearly triple reduction of weight compared to ‘old’ obesity drugs.”

Obesity is a prevalent issue globally, with approximately 70% of adults in the United States and more than half in Europe suffering from excess weight. The risks of obesity are significant, as it is linked to type 2 diabetes, heart disease, arthritis, fatty liver disease, and some cancers.

However, past treatments for obesity have been met with skepticism due to severe side effects and concerns about societal pressures to lose weight. This new class of therapies, including semaglutide, has shown promising results, with manageable side effects that include mild gastrointestinal discomfort.

One of the most groundbreaking findings has been semaglutide’s impact on heart health. In studies, the drug has been shown to dramatically reduce the risk of heart attacks and strokes in individuals with excess weight and cardiovascular disease. Furthermore, it has shown potential in delaying the progression of kidney disease in diabetic patients.

The success of semaglutide has not only redefined the treatment of obesity but has also shifted the perspective on the condition itself. It is now being seen as a chronic disease rooted in biology, rather than a simple failure of willpower.

While the drug’s success has been met with widespread enthusiasm, it is accompanied by uncertainties and potential side effects, such as gastrointestinal complications and a potential risk of intestinal obstruction. Additionally, the need for ongoing therapy to maintain weight loss is still being studied.

Amidst the excitement and promise of a new era in obesity treatment, researchers continue to work on understanding the full scope of semaglutide and other GLP-1 agonists. As more discoveries emerge, it is expected that these therapies will continue to redefine the way obesity is both treated and understood.

