The Success of Vaccination Campaigns in Lecco: Promoting Better Health for All

Lecco and Merate See Successful Vaccination Open Days

LECCO – The citizens of Lecco have shown a strong commitment to vaccination against the Human papillomavirus (HPV) and Herpes Zoster (commonly known as St. Anthony’s Fire). Two open days organized at the vaccination centers in Lecco and Merate during the weekends in July recorded encouraging results.

A total of 259 vaccines were administered in Lecco and 204 in Merate, including booster shots and new doses. Additionally, 140 new assisted users in Lecco (40 for HPV and 100 for Herpes Zoster) and 114 in Merate (39 for HPV and 75 for Herpes Zoster) were registered.

The general manager of ASST Lecco, Paolo Favini, expressed his satisfaction with the results, stating, “These results reflect the commitment of citizens and health professionals to promote effective prevention for better health for all. However, it is necessary not to let our guard down. As ASST, we will continue to strive to disseminate accurate information on the safety and efficacy of vaccinations and make sure that they are easily accessible to all.”

Favini also encouraged citizens to consult their General Practitioners or ASST advisory offices for further information on HPV and Herpes Zoster vaccination. He emphasized the importance of making informed decisions regarding prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of any pathology and highlighted the individual and social responsibility for the protection of everyone’s health.

Enrico Frisoni, director of ASST Lecco, expressed his satisfaction with the increasing adherence to HPV vaccination. He highlighted the effectiveness of HPV vaccination in preventing some forms of cancer in women and, more recently, in men. Frisoni urged women aged between eighteen and twenty-five, as well as boys and girls aged between eleven and eighteen, to consider getting vaccinated against HPV.

The vaccination against Herpes Zoster also received positive feedback. The population of Lecco residents born between 1952 and 1958 is eligible for this vaccine. Frisoni emphasized the importance of vaccinating against Herpes Zoster to protect vulnerable individuals and reduce the burden of this disease on the community.

Overall, the successful vaccination open days in Lecco and Merate demonstrate the community’s commitment to preventive healthcare. ASST Lecco will continue to work towards disseminating accurate information and ensuring the accessibility of vaccinations for all residents.

