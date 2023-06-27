Summer is not only the most beautiful season, that of holidays and barbecues in the company of friends, it is also the period of the year during which we can follow a diet rich in food allies of oral health. It has been estimated that, thanks to a correct diet, it is possible to reduce gingival inflammation by as much as 40% in one month.

Vitamins, antioxidants and unsaturated fats contained in numerous typical summer foods are therefore fundamental in the prevention of an apparently small problem from which, however, serious pathologies such as periodontitis and tooth loss can originate.

The summer diet that’s good for your teeth: the role of Vitamin C

All dentists recommend a varied diet, rich in fruit and vegetables. In summer it is certainly easier to find foods containing Vitamin C in quantity such as peppers, rocket, kiwi, currants and pineapple. A true antioxidant, Vitamin C protects cells by promoting the renewal of connective tissue whose role in the oral cavity is important because it is precisely thanks to it that dentin and dental pulp are formed and kept in good health. Green leafy vegetables also contain Vitamin C. Therefore, a serious process of prevention and promotion of oral health begins in the garden.

Doctor Bruno Barbaro

Vitamin D

Other foods that are very common and appreciated in the summer, good and at the same time beneficial for oral health, are those containing Vitamin D. Experts advise, in particular, to introduce tuna, salmon , mackerel, prawns, oysters and mushrooms. Vitamin D promotes healthy bones and teeth and has antibacterial and immune response modulation properties. The efficiency and perfect modulation of the immune system are fundamental for the health of the mouth: its task is to recognize and fight the bacteria that can cause the most widespread diseases.

Vitamin A and vitamin B complex

These vitamins are also essential for the well-being of our mouth. In particular, Vitamin A helps to keep the epithelial tissues lining the oral cavity and gums healthy, helps the production of saliva useful for cleaning bacteria and food residues from the teeth and is also involved in the growth of bones (and therefore of teeth). It is found in various foods of animal origin, such as dairy products, liver, fish and egg yolks. Precursors of vitamin A can be found in orange or dark green vegetables, such as carrots, squash, spinach or mangoes.

Turning to the vitamin B group, numerous studies have shown that it performs various important functions for oral health.

In detail, the B vitamins help the body keep stress under control, which can negatively affect the health of the teeth and gums, improve the health of the oral mucous membranes by reducing inflammation of the tongue and fighting canker sores.

Furthermore, the B vitamins promote the production of hemoglobin in the blood, which carries oxygen to the tissues and prevents anemia, a condition that can cause fragility of the gums, exposing them to the risk of disease.

Finally, these vitamins participate in the synthesis of collagen, a protein that strengthens the connective tissues of the teeth and gums.

What foods are B vitamins found in?

Vitamin B12 is found only in foods of animal origin such as meat, milk and poultry (those who are vegetarian should take special supplements), while the other B vitamins are also present in foods of vegetable origin such as beans, legumes in general and green vegetables, as well as in brewer’s yeast.

Doctor Andrea Barbaro

Resveratrol

Also this substance, contained in a particular way in grapes, wine, apples and peanuts, plays an important role in the prevention of periodontal disease. In detail, it can counteract the action of bacteria and reduce inflammation, thus protecting the teeth and helping to keep the whole mouth in full health.

The summer diet that’s good for your teeth: which foods to avoid?

In general, it would be good to minimize the fats that promote inflammation and, therefore, the onset of periodontitis.

Even sugars are negative: in fact they favor the formation of bacterial plaque and accelerate the erosion of the enamel.

Especially in the summer it’s easy to eat with gusto, while protecting your teeth.

With small changes in your daily diet you can ensure good oral health for many and long years into the future.

Do you want information on the summer diet that is good for your teeth? Studio Barbaro awaits you in the Bellusco office in via Roma, 2 (tel. 039.6021869).

Photo 1 in 2

Doctor Barbaro’s office

Photo 2 in 2

Doctor Barbaro’s office

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

