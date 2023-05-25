The summer will be great! – Medicine and Health, Medical Specialists and Wellness

Well-prepared through the summer: LINDA pharmacies accompany you competently and with a big competition through the warm season.

Consultation weeks in the LINDA pharmacies: this summer won’t be a flop!

After a long wait, summer is finally here. Now it is again possible to have a barbecue outdoors, to do sports or to relax, to look forward to mild summer nights and to soak up plenty of sun. But while many people enjoy the time without any worries, others have to deal with annoying limitations.

Because the summer also brings with it unpleasant companions such as heat, UV radiation or chlorinated water: Skin or hair problems as well as illnesses caused by travel can quickly spoil the joy.

Fungal infections are also booming in summer. No wonder, because mushrooms love a warm, humid environment. They form quickly, especially on the feet or mucous membranes. But don’t worry, because with a few tips and tricks you can easily prevent an annoying fungal infection. For example, wearing breathable shoes, changing socks regularly or simply going barefoot can help.

If an infection has developed, LINDA pharmacies are available to provide competent advice. “The first signs of a fungal infection can be itching or reddening of the skin,” explains Dr. Benjamin Lieske, owner of a LINDA pharmacy in Castrop-Rauxel. “The longer it goes untreated, the more difficult it becomes to get rid of it. That’s why I advise you to go to a pharmacy immediately at the first suspicion and get advice.”

> Summer campaign in the LINDA pharmacies: ten top products and a big competition

The counseling weeks under the motto “This summer will not be a flop! Healthy through the summer – thanks to LINDA.” from May 29 to July 29, 2023 focus in particular on common skin problems during the summer.

Ten top products, selected by expert pharmacists, are the focus and bring customers relaxed through the warm season. They also benefit from PAYBACK coupons and a high-quality competition. You can win one of three vouchers from BONUS Reisen worth 5,000 euros, 2,000 euros or 1,000 euros for an Iberostar hotel.

Further information on the campaign and the competition as well as a search function for LINDA pharmacies in the vicinity can be found at www.linda.de

The principle is simple: pharmacists have joined forces to practice their profession with their own local pharmacy under the common umbrella brand LINDA Apotheken. LINDA is the best-known premium pharmacy umbrella brand in Germany for independent pharmacists and the market leader in its segment. The HANDELSBLATT awarded the LINDA pharmacies first place in the ranking of Germany’s best dealers 2022 in the pharmacy cooperation category. The LINDA pharmacies have excellent service quality and impress with outstanding customer satisfaction. BILD also attested the LINDA pharmacies the highest customer benefit with the seal of Germany’s customer king 2022 in the pharmacy category. LINDA won the Pharmacy Cooperation Award 2021 (Coop-Study) for the best implementation of cooperation requirements and LINDA’s own e-prescription campaign was also awarded the silver VISION.A Award in 2021. First place in the App Award 2021 in the pharmacy cooperation category also proves that LINDA pharmacies are also very well positioned digitally. The owner of the LINDA Apotheken umbrella brand is LINDA AG, which is committed to ensuring that the independent owner-managed pharmacies position themselves in a future-oriented manner and retain their autonomy and independence. LINDA AG is based in Cologne.

Contact

LINDA AG

Carolina Bosch

Emil-Hoffmann-Str. 1a

50996 Köln

02236848780

022368487853

