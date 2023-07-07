The sunset of a colossus: the last flight of the Ariane V

After more than 25 years of space launches, the most important vector in the European space is definitively retired. At midnight on 5 July, an Ariane V took off from the Kurou spaceport in French Guiana carrying two telecommunications satellites: the German Heinrich-Hertz-Satellite and the French SYRACUSE 4B, for a total of 7680 kg of payload.

The mission was designated VA261, the 117th launch of Ariane V and also the last. This carrier, launched for the first time in 1996, has built a large part of the European space in recent years, thanks to its high reliability and quality performance.

An emblematic example of this was the launch of the James Webb space telescope for NASA, which was also the most important launch in the almost thirty-year history of this vector. The precision with which Ariane V put James Webb into the right orbit on Christmas Day 2021 allowed this telescope to conserve its propellant and extend its potential operating life. Over the years Ariane V has launched several important loads, of which the James Webb was the icing on the cake.

The cargo of the VA261 mission

The last Ariane V mission was to bring the H2SAT satellite of the German Space Agency, and SYRACUSE 4B for the French Defense Procurement Agency (DGA), into geostationary orbit. The first is a test satellite for new telecommunications technologies from geostationary orbit, for this reason it was named after the German physicist Heinrich Hertz, who in the 19th century laid the foundations for several aspects critical to the understanding of electromagnetism.

The satellite will be used by universities, companies and research centers to test new forms of communication and data transmission from GEO orbit, such as direct connection with mobile devices.

SYRACUSE 4B, on the other hand, is the second of a pair of military telecommunications satellites, which replaces the SYRACUSE 3 pair (A and B) launched in 2005 and 2006. This new satellite will allow military telecommunications, such as the link for drones and convoys soldiers in critical situations.

An important story

The first launch of Ariane V will forever go down in history as one of the most costly software mistakes ever made, as it was in fact a failure. About 40 seconds after departure, the carrier was blown up, as it had lost its attitude control due to a software problem. A shipment of four satellites worth about 300 million Euros was lost.

This rocket has since proven to be one of the most reliable on the market, with 112 hits on 117 flights, equivalent to a percentage of 95.7%. A percentage assessed above all on its long history, which led the carrier to fail mainly in its initial years.

Precisely for these reasons (as well as for reasons of exclusivity, being the only heavy European carrier), Ariane V was chosen for the launch of some of the most important missions of the old continent. The first was certainly the Rosetta mission, launched in 2004 towards comet 67P/Churyumov–Gerasimenko. Another important payload was the ATV cargo capsule, launched with Ariane V five times to the ISS, to carry supplies and experiments. ATV was one of the largest cargo pods ever launched to the Station, and the Orion capsule’s ESM service module was also derived from it.

Ariane V has also launched several satellites of the Galileo constellation, as well as the XMM-Newton space telescopes, the Herschel telescope and the Plank telescope. One of the last major payloads was the JUICE probe, the most complex and important scientific mission ever launched to the moons of Jupiter so far.

A cutaway view of an ATV inside the Ariane V.

And now?

The retirement of the Ariane V comes perhaps at the worst possible moment for the European space. In 2023, only two launches were carried out by European entities or companies, both launches of the Ariane V. For comparison, India launched 4, Russia 10, the USA 54, China 27.

Ariane V’s successor, the Ariane 6, promises to be a worthy heir to its predecessor, at least on paper. Arianespace and ESA, like all the project partners, have in fact worked on the strengths of the vector: reliability, large payload volume, and the mass to be put into orbit. The architecture will remain similar, with a Vulcain 2 engine powering the first stage and two (or four) solid propellant boosters. The four-booster version of the Ariane V was never built. The main problem of the next European heavy carrier, however, remains the delay. Currently the maiden flight is scheduled for the first half of 2024.

This leaves all of Europe, which is also facing problems due to the loss of collaborations with Russia and technical problems of the Vega-C, without orbital launchers at least until the beginning of 2024.

