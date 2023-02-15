Bring to the table a bread that increases the sense of satiety and helps you lose weight. It is this idea that has guided the researchers of the King’s College London and the Quadram Institutea food and health research center in Norwich.

Experts have made the bread using cellular chickpea flour instead of regular wheat flour and say this measure, along with other targeted actions, could limit overeating and reduce obesity. However, experts caution that a simple meal swap alone won’t be enough, because keeping active and eating a healthy diet in general is necessary for better long-term health. The study is the first of its kind to examine new bread made by PuseON Foods, a company founded by the Quadram Institute. Flours made from chickpeas, lentils and beans require traditional grinding which breaks down the fibrous structures essential for the health benefits of legumes. But the chickpea flour used in the study was made through a new grinding method that preserves the fibrous structure of the legumes. Scientists say this provides a new way to enrich flour-based foods with additional nutritional benefits. In the course of the study, the experts wanted to find out if the exchange made people feel more satisfied and had any effect on the levels of hormones, insulin and blood sugar that regulate fullness. For the purpose of the research, the scientists made three different types of sandwiches. One was made using regular white wheat flour, while the other batches replaced 30 to 60 percent of this flour with PulseON Foods chickpea flour. Twenty healthy people, aged between 18 and 45, were recruited. They ate each of the sandwiches, which were served with no-sugar-added strawberry jam and a glass of water, on three different days following a 12-hour fast. One blood sample was taken before eating the sandwich, followed by eight more in the four hours following the meal. Participants were asked about their levels of hunger before and after eating the bread. The research did not provide any comments on its taste. The findings, published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, show that those who ate bread baked with the special chickpea flour had “significantly” higher levels of satiety hormones in their blood. The findings suggest that if food manufacturers made the “simple switch” to chickpea cell blend, people would feel less hungry, “which in turn could potentially help avoid overeating,” reducing the risk of obesity, the team said.