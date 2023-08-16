The Super Metabolism Diet: A Comprehensive Guide to Achieving Long-Term Weight Loss and Optimal Health

The Super Metabolism Diet: A Popular and Effective Approach to Weight Loss

The super metabolism diet has gained significant popularity in recent years due to its ability to provide long-term results. This diet plan involves following various stages that not only promote weight loss and improve body composition but also optimize metabolic functioning for better nutrition management and overall health.

The diet is structured into three phases: attack, ongoing work, and final phase. The initial phase focuses on kickstarting weight loss while the ongoing work aims to maintain progress. The final phase is the most demanding and is recommended for those who need to lose a significant amount of weight. It is advisable to consult a doctor for personalized and safe recommendations when undergoing this diet.

The diet is divided into three points: A, B, and C. It is essential to combine physical activity appropriate to one’s age while following this diet plan. The primary objective is to target visceral fat, which is the most dangerous type of fat that can cause organ problems. Physical exercise releases creatikinase, which helps eliminate this type of fat accumulation from the bloodstream.

The first point of the diet lasts for four days and involves increased consumption of carbohydrates from fruits and vegetables, followed by three days of protein consumption primarily from white meat and fish. This phase requires cardio exercise three times a week.

The second point consists of four days of carbohydrates combined with protein and another three days of protein-only consumption. Physical activity should be done at least two times a week, including one session of weight training.

The third point, Plan C, includes three days of carbohydrate consumption and four days of protein consumption. Cardiorespiratory exercise should be done twice a week, with weight training twice a week as well.

During the first phase of the diet, certain foods and drinks are eliminated, including sugar, coffee, alcohol, dairy products, and soy. Spices, onions, lemon, and stevia can be consumed as alternatives to sugar. Additionally, it is important to eat within 30 minutes of waking up, have five meals every two hours (maximum of three), drink plenty of water, and choose fresh and seasonal products.

Upon completing the initial phases, the diet enters the maintenance phase, which aims to stabilize weight. This phase includes three main meals and two snacks. The first meal should be consumed within 30 minutes of waking up, and it is recommended to avoid drinks, ready meals, and refined sugars. Cereals should be limited to breakfast, and fruit should be avoided in the evening. Processed foods should be avoided, and controlled meats should be preferred. Drinking at least two liters of water per day is strongly advised. Regular physical exercise is also crucial, not limited to the gym.

Overall, the super metabolism diet offers numerous benefits and is a highly structured plan for effective weight loss and metabolic optimization. It is important to follow the recommended guidelines and consult a doctor for personalized advice to ensure a safe and successful journey towards a healthier lifestyle.

