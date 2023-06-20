The super witness in the car with the youtuber Matteo Di Pietro: “She added a kilometer before the impact” – Corriere Roma

The super witness in the car with the youtuber Matteo Di Pietro: “It was added a kilometer before the impact” Corriere RomaAccident Rome, TheBorderline threatened with death: the youtubers leave the capital TGCOMMatteo Di Pietro, new toxicological tests (second level): when the youtuber of TheBorderline has taken over leggo.itThe tragedy of Casal Palocco Manuel and young people behind the wheel: love is no joke AvvenireManuel, the child killed by the SUV: if even Cracco’s name is exploited Today.itSee full coverage on Google News

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

