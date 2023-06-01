the superfood that is conquering the world of health

Peanuts, or cacahuete as they are called in some regions, are very popular legumes all over the world. They are used for making peanut butter, peanut oil and a variety of snack foods. However, their reputation for health has long been controversial. In fact, they have been associated with multiple allergies and the risk of chronic disease. In this article, we will explore the health effects of peanuts and the ongoing scientific research into their consumption.

Figure 1 – Peanuts are a powerful food for health: moderate consumption of this superfood has multiple beneficial effects for the body

Peanuts and health: what you need to know for a perfect figure

Let’s start with the fact that peanuts are packed with essential nutrients, including protein, fiber, B vitamins, and folic acid. Furthermore, they are an important source of minerals such as magnesium, zinc and iron. Due to their nutritional composition, peanuts may play an important role in the prevention of chronic diseases such as type 2 diabetes, heart disease and obesity.

Peanuts are rich in allergens

One concern regarding peanuts has been their association with food allergies. However, it should be noted that peanut allergies are relatively rare, affecting only about 1% of the population. Additionally, studies have shown that introducing peanuts into children’s diets early can actually reduce the risk of developing an allergy.

Peanuts are good for heart health

Contrary to popular belief, peanut consumption has been associated with a lower risk of heart disease. A study of more than 20,000 women showed that those who ate peanuts and tree nuts at least five times a week had a significantly lower risk of heart disease than those who didn’t. Also, the monounsaturated fatty acids found in peanuts can help reduce bad cholesterol. They can also raise good cholesterol in the blood, thus protecting heart health.

Peanuts: allies for obesity and diabetes

Consumption of peanuts has also been associated with better control of type 2 diabetes. A study showed that the introduction of peanuts in the diet of patients with type 2 diabetes led to a significant reduction in blood sugar levels and of fasting insulin.

Also, peanuts may play a role in preventing obesity. One study showed that people who consumed peanuts regularly had a lower body mass index (BMI) than those who didn’t. This could be due to the presence of fiber and protein in peanuts, which help control appetite and reduce calorie intake.

Are peanuts good for health?

In conclusion, studies show that peanuts may play an important role in the prevention of chronic diseases such as type 2 diabetes, heart disease and obesity. While peanut allergy can be a concern for some people, it’s important to note that peanut allergies are relatively rare, and introducing peanuts into a child’s diet early can actually reduce the risk of developing an allergy.