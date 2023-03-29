Home Health The superpowers of walking
Let’s x-ray the walk. Assuming that ‘taking a stroll’ is not just distraction and breathing fresh air. To explain all the secrets of moving, focusing attention on the psyche and posture, is the new issue of Salute, on newsstands next March 30 with La Repubblica, La Stampa and all the newspapers of the Gedi group. In his report ‘Tell me how you walk and I’ll tell you how you are’, Fabio Sindici reveals aspects of body language in motion, including the fact that walking increases the neuroplasticity of the brain, giving it a boost to create new synapses.

