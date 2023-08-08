The Supreme Court of Cassation upholds lawsuit for lack of information leading to omitted therapeutic abortion in Down syndrome case

Title: Cassation Court Rules in Favor of Family in Down Syndrome Misdiagnosis Case

Subtitle: The landmark decision could set a new precedent for similar cases across Italy.

Florence, Italy – In a recent ruling, the Supreme Court of Cassation has upheld an appeal made by a family whose unborn child was misdiagnosed with Down syndrome. The court has determined that the incorrect information provided by a doctor resulted in the parents being unable to make an informed decision about the pregnancy termination and is therefore a source of civil liability. This ruling overturns previous decisions made in the lower courts, renewing hope for the family seeking compensation.

The case revolves around a couple who received false information concerning their unborn child. Due to the negligence of the medical professional involved, the parents were uninformed about the Down syndrome condition of their child. The Supreme Court of Cassation has now referred the case to the Florence court of appeal, which will have the responsibility of resolving the dispute against the North West Tuscany ASL (Local Health Authority).

Both the first instance and second instance courts had previously dismissed the family’s claim for compensation. However, the Supreme Court’s decision has now reopened the possibility of monetary restitution for both pecuniary and non-pecuniary damages, which the family had estimated to be a total of €7,235,000.

The crux of the court’s ruling emphasizes that the assessment of potential danger and the right to compensation must be based on an ex ante prognostic evaluation. This means that the danger to the mother’s physical and mental health needs to be assessed before making the decision to terminate a pregnancy due to a genetic anomaly. The court also stressed that a woman’s subsequent behavior or mental health post-natal cannot be taken into account when determining liability.

The family’s lawyers presented evidence that they had undergone two specific tests to ascertain the presence of Down syndrome. However, due to an error made by a medical professional, the wrong date was entered into the system, distorting the results of the tests. The family argued that if the correct date had been entered, the probability of genetic anomalies would have been much higher, leading them to terminate the pregnancy.

The Supreme Court’s decision is expected to guide future similar cases across Italy. The case will now return to the Florence court of appeal for review, where the previous rulings will be reconsidered in light of the Cassation Court’s judgment.

