Some daily life choices have a significant influence on our savings: thanks to the choice of alternative means of transport it is possible to earn a lot.

Among the options available to Italians for considerable savings there is the use of the electric bikea particularly popular means of transport for getting around the city and getting to work.

The electric bicycles they are preferred above all for a question of sustainability: unlike cars, in fact, these means of transport do not pollute.

L’use of the electric bike instead of the usual car it allows you to save decisively: just do some calculations to realize the effective advantage for the environment and for the wallet.

Undoubtedly to be more privileged in thepurchase of an e-bike they are those who work a few kilometers from home: having to travel less than 15 km, the electric bike proves to be the best choice.

How much you save per month with the purchase of an e-bike

Fuel costs are the first saving item when you decide to buy an electric bike. The monthly cost of running this means of transport is significantly lower than the car. By doing some quick calculations it emerges that with the electric bike it is possible to go to save around €70.00/€100.00 per month. When it comes to an e-bike that falls within the power limits, it is not necessary to approve it and therefore take out insurance and road tax, with consequent further savings.

With an electric bike you also save money parking costsalways hard to find when you own a car. Often, the cost of renting a parking space or garage must also be added to the cost of the temporary parking, a cost that would obviously be eliminated with the purchase of an electric bike.

Because an electric bike is cheaper than a car

In the event of a breakdown, savings compared to the car are absolutely guaranteed, since i bike spare parts they cost much less than those of other means of transport. If we think about how essential a means of transport available to the family can be, it becomes important to learn how to save money when using it.

The goal related tobuying an electric bike is to avoid buying a second family car which could have a significant impact on daily expenses. Overall, the choice of an e-bike to move around the city for short stretches or to go to work every day is a winner, with overall savings of around 1000 euros per year.