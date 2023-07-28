Home » The Surprising Connection: Vegetables and Fruits Are More Effective in Improving Mood Than Comfort Foods
The Surprising Connection: Vegetables and Fruits Are More Effective in Improving Mood Than Comfort Foods

Recent research shows that consuming more vegetables and fruit can have a positive effect on mental well-being and mood. A study published in the British Journal of Nutrition surveyed 428 healthy adults and found that those who ate fruit more frequently experienced a reduction in symptoms of depression and had greater overall mental well-being. Another study published in the European Journal of Nutrition found that women who consumed at least five portions of vegetables a day had a 19% lower risk of experiencing depressive symptoms over 15 years compared to those who ate just one portion. Similarly, consuming four servings of fruit versus one meant a 25% lower likelihood of depression.

The connection between diet and mental health is linked to chronic inflammation levels in the brain. Stefano Erzegovesi, a nutritionist and psychiatrist, explains that dietary modifications, such as reducing processed foods, animal proteins, and pro-inflammatory carbohydrates, or increasing the consumption of anti-inflammatory vegetables, can have a positive impact on mental well-being. The phytochemicals in vegetables and fruit, which give them their vibrant colors, protect cells through their antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects. The fiber present in these foods also plays a role in improving mood by promoting the production of anti-inflammatory substances in the gut, which then signal to the brain through the vagus nerve.

While indulging in comfort foods rich in salt, sugar, or fat occasionally is not an issue, making them a regular part of the diet can be problematic. During times of stress, it is common for individuals to turn to these comfort foods due to their high energy density. However, a diet rich in vegetables, along with regular physical activity and stress regulation techniques like yoga or mindfulness-oriented meditation, form the foundation of a healthy lifestyle.

These findings highlight the importance of incorporating more vegetables and fruit into our daily diets for improved mental well-being. By choosing these healthy options, individuals can benefit from their anti-inflammatory properties and the positive impact they have on mood, stress resilience, and mental clarity.

