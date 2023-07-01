The Surprising Effects of Excess Carbohydrate Consumption on Bone Health

Title: The Surprising Effects of Excessive Carbohydrate Consumption on Bone Health

Subtitle: Learn How an Excess of Carbohydrates Can Cause Permanent Damage to Your Bones

Did you know that an excess of carbohydrates doesn’t just make you fat? Here’s what it does to our bone system: It’s amazing.

If they are consumed in the right measure, there is no problem. On the contrary, they are fundamental as the basis of all of our diets, together with the other two macronutrients: proteins and fats. But if we consume too much, we risk compromising our health.

Carbohydrates, unexpected side effects on our bones

It seems we are slowly stopping demonizing carbohydrates, and with greater food education, we have understood over time that they shouldn’t be excluded from anyone’s diet but rather reduced in quantity. In fact, carbohydrates, such as rice, pasta, flour, bread, potatoes, and more, are used to provide energy. They are low in saturated fat, often rich in fiber, and used to feed our bodies and muscles. However, the excess of carbohydrates can damage the human body.

We’re not talking about putting on a few pounds and gaining weight, but about causing permanent damage to the bone system. Apparently, the principle of balance and being able to maintain a balanced diet is always valid, avoiding favoring only one of the macronutrients. Instead, it is important to insert proteins, carbohydrates, and fats in each meal according to individual needs.

Because they can damage bones

An excess of carbohydrates ends up damaging the bone system because it raises the glycemic index significantly, affecting the composition of our bones. The glycemic index indicates the speed at which the food we eat increases sugar, or glucose, in the blood. This rate, known as glycemia, is the basis of the most important processes in our body. Hence, we must avoid a high glycemic index diet in order not to place a burden on the bones and risk lower bone density.

To maintain optimal bone health, it is necessary to limit the consumption of certain products. It is important to minimize the intake of baked goods, such as snacks, industrial sweets, biscuits, and white bread. Additionally, fatty and sugary desserts, fruit juices, and sugary drinks should be consumed sparingly. Instead, opting for less refined foods with a lower glycemic index, such as those made with wholemeal flours, can positively impact bone health.

In conclusion, while carbohydrates are an essential part of our diet, excessive consumption can have detrimental effects on bone health. Being mindful of the glycemic index and opting for healthier carbohydrate sources can help maintain optimal bone density. So, next time you think about loading up on carbohydrates, remember the importance of moderation for the wellbeing of your bones.

