The Surprising Health Benefits of Dark Chocolate: What the University of Copenhagen Study Reveals

Is eating dark chocolate really good for you? Here’s what the University of Copenhagen study reveals

Very often it happens that you want a tasty snack and above all something sweet, even right after meals. Without exaggerating in doses, dark chocolate can be an excellent solution in these circumstances and can also help those on a diet. In addition to being good and containing few calories, it also has important beneficial effects.

According to a study by the University of Copenhagen, eat chocolate with 70% cocoa satisfies the appetite, reducing hunger more than milk chocolate does. A study conducted a few years ago by researchers at the University of Norfolk (Virginia, USA) also suggests that a greater consumption of chocolate is linked to a reduced risk of future cardiovascular events.

According to what emerges from another study, that of the University of Cambridge, published a few years ago in the British Medical Journal, one chocolate a day (about 7.5 grams) it would reduce the risk of developing a heart attack by a third (37%), stroke (29%) or becoming diabetic (31%). Dark chocolate, according to expert research, if taken without exaggeration, brings benefits thanks to flavonoids, substances from the polyphenol family, with antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties.

Dark chocolate is therefore nutritious and represents an excellent source from a nutritional point of view, especially as regards fiber and minerals; it is a powerful antioxidant and can improve blood flow and lower blood pressure. Furthermore, cocoa powder has been found to significantly reduce oxidized (bad) LDL cholesterol in men, increase good cholesterol, and lower total bad cholesterol in subjects with high cholesterol. It may reduce the risk of heart disease and the bioactive compounds in dark chocolate may also be great for improving skin health (in particular it is the flavanols that protect against sun damage, improve blood flow to the skin and increase its density and hydration).

Finally, another aspect that is definitely not negligible, chocolate could improve brain function: a study on healthy volunteers showed that eating cocoa with a high flavanol content for five days increases blood flow to the brain. All details which, combined with the fact that it is tasty, make dark chocolate an excellent ally for feeling better and also satisfying the desire for sweets.

