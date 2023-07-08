The Surprising Health Benefits of Drinking Beer

Drinking Beer: Surprising Health Benefits Revealed

Perhaps not everyone knows that drinking beer is good for your health. This drink has beneficial properties that many do not know about. Whether blonde or red, science recommends consuming beer in moderation. Apparently, this alcoholic beverage, obtained from the fermentation of hops, would have unique beneficial properties.

Contrary to what is believed, beer doesn’t have a lot of calories. Just think that a 33 cl can has an average of 43 kcal, and if you opt for the non-alcoholic version, the calories are even lower, at 17.

Beer is made up of 93% water and contains mineral salts, amino acids, B vitamins, and antioxidants. So, apart from the alcohol, beer is perfect for replenishing liquids.

Consuming beer in moderation produces a number of little-known beneficial effects. Indeed, beer is poor in calcium and rich in magnesium. This characteristic makes it the perfect drink for those at risk of kidney stones.

Drinking a glass of beer a day increases the protection factor against coronary heart disease. Moreover, beer increases the HDL cholesterol level (good cholesterol) in the blood.

For the uninitiated, beer is able to prevent ulcers and gastritis. In fact, beer manages to “destroy” the main cause of these disorders, namely the bacterium Helicobacter Pylori.

Thanks to the presence of hops and malt, beer is a perfect antioxidant. Therefore, it is able to slow down cellular aging, counteracting the formation of oxygen radicals.

In the water and barley contained in beer, there is the silicon we are talking about, a substance that is able to improve the mineral density of the bones. Practically, drinking beer strengthens bones, which is why it is especially recommended for women during menopause. Also, the presence of silicon helps reduce the occurrence of Parkinson’s disease.

Inside the beer is vitamin B12, an essential vitamin for the functioning of the nervous system. This substance is mainly found in foods of animal origin, so those who follow a vegetarian or vegan diet have the possibility of integrating this vitamin by drinking beer.

In addition to vitamin B12, beer also contains vitamins B6 and B9, which are able to prevent cardiovascular diseases. Finally, let’s remember that beer is rich in fiber and is also good for sex life because it is an exciting one.

With all these surprising health benefits, beer is proving to be more than just a refreshing beverage. So, next time you’re craving a drink, remember that a moderate amount of beer might just be good for your overall well-being.

